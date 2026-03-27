RefrigiWear® Launches New Spring Workwear Buyer's Guide to Help Shoppers Choose the Right Gear for Rainy & Windy Weather

DAHLONEGA, Ga., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear and PPE for extreme cold, released its new Spring Workwear Buyer's Guide, a comprehensive resource designed to help workers select the right clothing, gloves and boots for working in wet, windy, and unpredictable spring weather.

As temperatures warm across much of the country, many workers face the same challenge: how to stay productive in weather that's mild and sunny one minute, then wet, windy and miserable the next. People working outdoors need comfortable and durable workwear layers that can be added or removed easily, as the day's weather and workload demand. The new guide covers the basics of dressing in lighter layers for springtime temperatures, and which workwear features give workers extra protection from the elements.

The Spring Workwear Buyer's Guide walks shoppers through key considerations, including:

The difference between waterproof and water-repellent work gear





How to layer lightweight sweatshirts to achieve maximum comfort and versatility in unpredictable weather conditions





How features like four-way stretch and reinforced knees add durability to lightweight work pants





How lightweight, waterproof work boots prevent foot fatigue without sacrificing safety toes or slip-resistant protection





How to choose grip-assisting work gloves for wet spring weather

The guide also highlights how RefrigiWear's temperature-based Comfort Ratings, slip-resistance ratings and safety standards for high-visibility and cut-resistant gear make it easier for consumers to confidently select workwear for the most demanding jobs in construction, transportation, utilities and agriculture.

For more than 70 years, RefrigiWear has outfitted crews who work where most people won't, from freezer warehouses and refrigerated loading docks to outdoor Alaskan jobsites in brutal winter weather and every temperature in between. That real-world experience is reflected throughout the guide, with an emphasis on durability, safety compliance, comfort, and versatility.

The Spring Workwear Buyer's Guide is available now and can be accessed online at RefrigiWear.com, where shoppers can explore all-season work gear and rainwear engineered for performance in the toughest working conditions.

To view and download hi-res images, please visit https://refrigiwear.greenhousedigitalpr.com/spring-workwear-buyers-guide/

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954, RefrigiWear® is the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, footwear, and PPE for extreme cold environments. Trusted by workers in cold storage, food processing, agriculture, construction, utilities and outdoor trades, RefrigiWear designs gear to keep people safe, productive, and warm when conditions are at their worst. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at Refrigiwear.com.

Agency Contacts:

John O'Reilly

Madelyn Young

Riley Hosman

Greenhouse Digital + PR

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708-428-6385

SOURCE RefrigiWear, LLC