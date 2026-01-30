RefrigiWear® Launches New Winter Work Boot Buyer's Guide to Help Shoppers Choose the Right Protection for Extreme Cold

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear , the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear and personal protective equipment for extreme cold, today announced the availability of its new Winter Work Boot Buyer's Guide, a comprehensive consumer resource designed to help workers select the right insulated boots for their environment, job demands, and safety requirements.

As winter weather intensifies across much of the country, many workers face a familiar challenge: choosing boots that are warm enough for harsh conditions without sacrificing safety, comfort, or durability. The new guide breaks down what truly matters when buying winter work boots—cutting through marketing claims and focusing on real-world performance in cold, wet, and hazardous environments.

Having cold feet on the job doesn't just cause discomfort. It leads to fatigue, lost productivity, and higher risk of accidents and injuries. This guide was created to help consumers understand why insulation level, waterproofing, fit, traction, and safety features must match how and where they actually work.

The Winter Work Boot Buyer's Guide walks shoppers step by step through key considerations, including:

Matching insulation to temperature and activity level , from active outdoor jobs to standing on frozen concrete or working in sub-zero freezers

, from active outdoor jobs to standing on frozen concrete or working in sub-zero freezers Why waterproof construction is essential , not optional, in snow, slush, mud, and melting ice

, not optional, in snow, slush, mud, and melting ice How proper fit affects warmth and circulation , especially when wearing thick work socks

, especially when wearing thick work socks Choosing the right safety toe —steel, composite, or soft toe—based on jobsite requirements and cold exposure

—steel, composite, or soft toe—based on jobsite requirements and cold exposure Outsole traction and slip resistance , critical for preventing falls on icy and wet surfaces

, critical for preventing falls on icy and wet surfaces Boot styles best suited for different jobs, including construction, utilities, agriculture, cold storage, and food processing

The guide also highlights RefrigiWear's temperature-based Comfort Ratings , slip-resistance ratings , and cold-weather-specific materials to make it easier for consumers to confidently select boots built for their toughest winter workdays, not just ideal conditions. Additionally, the guide notes the applicable ASTM safety and slip-resistance standards that each featured boot meets.

RefrigiWear has spent more than 70 years outfitting crews who work where most people won't, from frozen warehouses and loading docks to Alaskan outdoor jobsites in brutal winter weather. That experience is reflected throughout the guide, with an emphasis on durability, safety compliance, and long-term performance over style-driven trends.

The Winter Work Boot Buyer's Guide is available now and can be accessed online at RefrigiWear.com, where shoppers can explore insulated work boots engineered for real-world winter work conditions.

To view and download hi-res images, please visit https://refrigiwear.greenhousedigitalpr.com/winter-work-boot-buyers-guide/.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954, RefrigiWear® is the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, footwear, and PPE for extreme cold environments. Trusted by workers in cold storage, food processing, agriculture, construction, utilities and outdoor trades, RefrigiWear designs gear to keep people safe, productive, and warm when conditions are at their worst. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at Refrigiwear.com .

