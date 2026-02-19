RefrigiWear's cold-stress prevention expertise has been featured twice in Professional Safety, the flagship journal of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), reinforcing independent validation of its safety leadership.

The company advances worker protection through field-tested insulated PPE systems designed to prevent cold stress, manage moisture intrusion, and preserve mobility in extreme environments. RefrigiWear supports multi-industry cold-chain operations, construction, utilities, transportation, and public works through integrated product systems and employer training programs.

With more than 70 years of manufacturing experience and continued investment in cold-safety education, RefrigiWear maintains long-term operational stability and execution strength in global cold-environment markets.

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear , the world's largest manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear and personal protective equipment (PPE) for extreme cold environments, today announced renewed industry recognition for its leadership in cold stress prevention and waterproof protective systems .

RefrigiWear's cold-protection expertise has been featured for a second time in Professional Safety , the flagship journal of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP). The February 2026 article, " Choosing Waterproof Workwear ," follows the company's December 2024 contribution, " Understanding and Preventing Cold Stress ." Together, these peer-reviewed features outline evidence-based approaches to mitigating cold exposure risk and selecting appropriate waterproof PPE.

Independent Validation of Cold Safety Standards

The ASSP-reviewed articles detail:

How cold stress develops physiologically

The relationship between cold exposure and workplace incident risk

Differences between water-resistant, water-repellent, and fully waterproof garments

The importance of waterproof membranes, sealed seams, storm flaps, and ergonomic construction

Layering strategies that balance insulation with activity level

These findings reflect RefrigiWear's long-standing product engineering philosophy: reduce cold-related injury risk by integrating moisture control, insulation performance, and functional mobility into a single protective system.

"Cold stress is preventable when safety leaders align policy, training, and properly engineered gear," said Leigh Stadelmeier, OSHA Authorized Construction Trainer and Vice President of Outdoor Sales at RefrigiWear. "Our mission is to ensure workers are protected not just from low temperatures, but from the compounded risks of moisture, wind exposure, and restricted movement."

Built for Real-World Cold Work

RefrigiWear engineers insulated PPE for the environments where cold stress is most likely to occur, including:

Cold storage & refrigerated warehouses (order selectors, freezer operations, loading docks and lift operators)

Food processing & cold-chain logistics (blast chillers, washdown zones)

Construction & utilities (wind, rain, snow, variable exertion)

Transportation, aviation ground crews & ports (exposure to wet, windy conditions)

Public works, agriculture and pharmaceuticals (prolonged cold exposure indoors and outdoors)

Across these industries, RefrigiWear integrates weather-ready materials, sealed seams, storm flaps and ergonomic design to maintain range of motion while preventing moisture intrusion and heat loss. Flexible layering systems with insulation matched to activity levels help crews regulate temperature, reduce fatigue and sustain productivity during long shifts.

Training that Pairs With the Gear

In addition to product innovation, RefrigiWear supports employers with structured cold-stress prevention guidance, including:

Development of warming break protocols

Job rotation and buddy-check policies

Early-warning symptom recognition training

PPE selection frameworks based on wind exposure, moisture levels, and workload intensity

This systems-based approach aligns equipment selection with organizational safety programs, reinforcing compliance and reducing preventable cold-related incidents.

As extreme weather variability increases and global cold-chain infrastructure expands, RefrigiWear continues advancing cold-safety science through independently validated education and field-tested protective systems.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is cold stress in occupational settings?

In cold environments, the body prioritizes core temperature by diverting blood from extremities. Cold stress occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, leading to critical conditions such as frostbite, hypothermia and trench foot. Workers in outdoor or temperature-controlled indoor settings, like construction, agriculture, refrigerated warehouses, and cold storage, are at greater risk for cold stress. Factors such as windy or wet conditions and preexisting health conditions like diabetes or hypothyroidism further elevate the risk of cold-related illness and injury.

How should I layer my clothing for cold hours to stay warm?

Layer your clothing using a simple three-layer system you can adjust as conditions change: a moisture-wicking base layer (such as thermal underwear) to wick sweat away from your skin, an insulating mid-layer (such as a sweatshirt or thermal vest) to trap heat, and a wind- and water-resistant outer layer (such as coveralls or a bib-and-jacket combination) for protection. Choose lighter or heavier layers based on how active you are and how cold or windy it is. Don't forget warm gloves, socks, boots, and head/face protection to prevent heat loss.

What are the best types of PPE for cold-weather work environments?

The best PPE for cold work environments includes insulated outerwear (jackets, bibs, coveralls) to protect the core and limbs, plus layerable thermal systems to match different temperature zones. Insulated gloves and liners keep hands warm while preserving grip and dexterity. Head and face protection, like balaclavas and knit caps reduce heat loss and protect exposed skin. Water- and wind-resistant materials help keep workers dry and warm. High-visibility cold-weather gear improves safety in low-light, high-traffic work areas.

How does waterproof PPE differ from water-resistant or water-repellent gear?

Fully waterproof workwear uses a waterproof membrane inside the garment to block exterior moisture completely, while allowing interior sweat vapor to escape. Water-repellent gear is made from repellent materials or include a coating that sheds surface water. Water-repellent gear is sufficient for light snow or a light rain shower, but may not hold up against wetter weather and the garment's repellent properties may wear out over time. Water-resistant gear is the least protective and offers only minimal protection from steady rain or snow.

What distinguishes RefrigiWear in insulated industrial PPE?

With more than 70 years of experience in the world's first cold storage freezers and on tough jobsites across the Alaskan tundra, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold. We deliver the warmest, most comfortable and most durable insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable.

Why is RefrigiWear considered the expert in industrial insulated PPE?

RefrigiWear is dedicated to protecting people who must work in harsh, cold environments. The company's expertise has been cited in peer-reviewed journals such as ASSP Professional Safety and in trade media, including Refrigerated & Frozen Foods, Safety+Health, EHS Today, Construction Business Owner, IronPros, and Facility Safety Management.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954, RefrigiWear® is the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, footwear, and PPE for extreme cold environments. Trusted by workers in cold storage, food processing, agriculture, construction, utilities and outdoor trades, RefrigiWear designs gear to keep people safe, productive, and warm when conditions are at their worst. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at RefrigiWear.com .

Agency Contacts:

John O'Reilly

Madelyn Young

Riley Hosman

Greenhouse Digital + PR

[email protected]

[email protected]

708-428-6385

SOURCE RefrigiWear, LLC