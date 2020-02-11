Refuel Agency Moves Corporate Headquarters to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Refuel Agency, the largest provider of Media + Marketing services specializing in and reaching select niche audiences throughout the United States, including Military, Teen, Gen Z, College and Multicultural markets, announced today that it has moved its Corporate Headquarters from New York to Santa Barbara.



"We decided on the move as Santa Barbara was the founding location for Armed Forces Communications, our largest operating division, plus it's one of the fastest growing Technology and New Media hubs in the country with companies like Sonos, Google, LogicMonitor and Amazon opening major offices here," said Derek White, CEO of Refuel Agency. "The area is also developing a reputation for Advertising and Marketing companies which Publicis Groupe's recent $4B acquisition of Epsilon, involving local firm CJ Affiliate, demonstrates."

Refuel continues to build out the New York office focusing on its award-winning Research Intelligence group which invests significantly on research and data acquisition helping agencies and clients plan more effective campaigns, and its Teen, Gen Z and College Marketing groups. The company also has a major presence in Princeton, NJ where its Media Services support team is located along with the fast-growing Digital and Social business units.



"As we continue to expand our business across the United States we are also extremely excited to launch our sister agency, Thinking Cap, which is a leader in college enrollment and will be headquartered in Princeton, NJ," added CEO White. "I can't think of a more appropriate location with so many colleges and universities close by, including Princeton University and Rutgers."

Refuel helps advertisers reach Military, Teen, College and Multicultural markets through an omni-channel approach including digital, mobile, social, video, experiential, out-of-home and print advertising. Previously part of Alloy Media, the company has worked with almost half of all Fortune 500 companies across multiple ad categories, reaching over $1.5B in total billings. Refuel Agency is majority owned by Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) a leading Business Development Company with over $6B in investment assets.

About Refuel

Refuel Agency helps advertising agencies and clients boost their campaigns by offering both online and offline solutions targeted at Military, Teen, College and Multicultural markets, and recently launched Thinking Cap Agency, a leader in College Enrollment marketing. Refuel is headquartered in Santa Barbara with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Princeton. www.refuelagency.com

SOURCE Refuel Agency

Related Links

http://www.refuelagency.com

