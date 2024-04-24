Refuel Agency Supports the Military Through Multiple Initiatives

PRINCETON, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Refuel Agency, the industry leader in marketing to military audiences, showcases its unwavering commitment to supporting and honoring the military through a series of impactful initiatives.

Refuel Agency, from employees through to its owners, has prioritized programs that enhance morale, quality of life, and readiness of service members, military families and veterans—dedicating tens of millions of dollars to military causes. One of these initiatives is a recent $2.5 million donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation from the John and Daria Barry Foundation, affiliated with Refuel Agency's parent company, Prospect Capital. This generous contribution establishes the John and Daria Barry Precision Oncology Center of Excellence at the Manhattan Campus of the VA NY Harbor Healthcare System, advancing revolutionary research in prostate cancer and delivering precision treatments to U.S. Veterans.

As the leading agency for military marketing, Refuel Agency fosters relationships with over 280 U.S. Military bases globally. Through custom on-base Out-of-Home (OOH) media, brands can authentically engage with active duty personnel and their families with funding that supports these communities and organizations. Beyond active military life, Refuel is connected with many Veteran Service Organizations that help bridge the gap into civilian transition and the divide of the civilian and military world.

To further support the military community, Refuel Agency and partner SheerID, a leading verification platform, launched the STRIVE Campaign. Recognizing the strength in numbers, the Military Brand Coalition of fifteen leading brands collaborates to create special offers and donations that honor and engage service members. Through STRIVE, brands can give back to the men and women in the armed forces during key moments, fostering a sense of appreciation and support.

With a focus on bringing brands together to give back to the military community in meaningful ways, Refuel Agency continues to uphold its commitment to support service members and their families.

