Refuge For Women Las Vegas Celebrates 5 Years in Vegas and Hosts Ceremonious Program at The Crossing Church, June 29

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Refuge For Women, which opened in November 2015, is celebrating a five year milestone of serving the Las Vegas community. The national faith-based organization provides a residential healing and recovery program for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation to receive safe housing, counseling, life and work skills development. The non-profit is hosting the ceremonious occasion, on June 29 at The Crossing Church at 7p.m., to share graduation successes, debut upcoming services and recognize key stakeholders for Refuge For Women. The Mayor of Henderson, Debra March, will also be a part of the ribbon cutting. Inspirational music will be also performed by a combined church partner band of The Crossing Church and ChurchLV.

Refuge for Women

1 in 4 women will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime. The organization's mission is to empower sexually exploited women to live a life a freedom through faith-based, residential healing programs providing safety, healing and growth. With the addition of its transitional living housing, which debuted in July 2019, Refuge for Women has served more than 48 women, graduated 19 women since 2005, and includes achievements, such as, completing their GED, obtaining dental assistant and culinary training, becoming employed, and being reunited with families.

When: June 29, 2021 Time: 5:30pm. Ribbon Cutting with Mayor of Henderson, Debra March

Program begins at 7pm Place: The Crossing Church, 7950 Windmill Lane, Las Vegas 89113

With multiple locations across the U.S., Refuge for Women offers up to twelve months of safe housing, at no charge to the resident, with around the clock care as residents progress through evidence-based, trauma-informed programming.

"Our vision is that every woman who is sexually exploited will have the hope, support, and tools needed to pursue her dreams and live a life of freedom," says Refuge for Women Executive Director, Robin Smith. "We are pleased to share inspiring graduation stories and celebrate their successes back as they completed their education, entered back into the community or who have reunited with their families."

Refuge For Women also recently launched its new Wall of Hope mural, created by Brandy and Erika of BE Creative, for its Hope Builders program. These monthly supporters help to restore hope into the lives of sexually exploited women. To become a hope builder, visit www.rfwlasvegas.org/donate.

Media contact:

Jennifer Bradley

[email protected]

702-234-9385

SOURCE Refuge for Women