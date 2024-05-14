RefugeeOne and UMF|PerfectCLEAN Partner to Provide Refugees with Infection Prevention Workforce Training

Partnership helps refugees gain employment and fills high-demand healthcare, hospitality, and custodial jobs throughout Chicago

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN has partnered with RefugeeOne to deliver essential workforce training to refugees throughout Chicago. The aim of the partnership is twofold: empower refugees to join the workforce, build a stable life, and become self-sufficient; and help employers fill open jobs throughout the Chicago area. Every participant in the first training cohort, completed in December, secured a job within three weeks of training.

RefugeeOne

"With this type of training, I learned a skill that I can put into practice in any job and any business in this country," said Francisco Mendoza, RefugeeOne training participant.

Through the collaboration, UMF|PerfectCLEAN offers its comprehensive infection prevention training program to legally authorized RefugeeOne refugees, putting them on the fast track to employment. The training program provides participants with the fundamental knowledge to find jobs in environmental services (healthcare), housekeeping (hospitality), and custodial services (schools and other facilities).

"RefugeeOne's primary focus is to assist refugees and asylum seekers of all ages, ethnic groups, faiths, and backgrounds in becoming independent, self-supporting members of their new Chicagoland community," said Peyton Ruble, Employment Program Manager at RefugeeOne. "Finding a first job is a critical step for newly-arrived refugee families. We aim to help every adult refugee secure a full-time job that pays a living wage within three months of arrival. Our partnership with UMF|PerfectCLEAN directly helps us meet that goal. We are thrilled that every participant of the first training program secured a job in less than a month."

UMF|PerfectCLEAN's training program teaches RefugeeOne participants to clean and disinfect hotel guest rooms, hospital patient rooms, classrooms, and other facilities safely and effectively. In December, the first cohort of 13 refugees went through the training, which comprised three two-hour sessions. In less than a month, every participant had received and accepted a job offer.

"UMF|PerfectCLEAN is honored to collaborate with RefugeeOne to deliver comprehensive infection prevention workforce training," said George Clarke, CEO of UMF|PerfectCLEAN. "Upon first connecting with RefugeeOne, we saw a pool of legal refugees who were strong, capable, and desperately wanting work, yet struggling to find jobs. Simultaneously, we knew the healthcare, hospitality, and education industries were struggling to hire for key roles. There was a clear opportunity to do some good. We aim to help open new doors for refugees, paving the way to employment opportunities and meaningful careers. We are pleased that all the trainees from the initial group are participating in the workforce, earning money, and contributing positively to our community. We look forward to continuing this impactful program and making a lasting difference in the lives of refugees in our community."

Employers from all different industries are thrilled to partner with RefugeeOne because they save time and money with expedited recruiting and onboarding. On day one, these workers can hit the ground running. "Anyone who comes to work with The Manderly Group, they're our guys. We all feel that—we're a family, a team. And the new guys from RefugeeOne fit right in," said Josh, Co-Founder, The Manderly Group.

Added Ruble, "We will have a next training session scheduled soon where we can accommodate up to 20 trainees. We want to expand the training to additional languages including Arabic, Swahili, and Dari. This ongoing initiative will positively impact the lives of the refugees we serve while improving job fulfillment in the greater Chicago area."

Our latest video includes highlights from the first UMF|PerfectCLEAN training with RefugeeOne refugees.

About UMF|PerfectCLEAN

UMF|PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, UMF|PerfectCLEAN has merged new technologies with innovative product designs that are reinventing clean™. UMF|PerfectCLEAN is a proud strategic partner of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). LinkedIn .

About RefugeeOne



RefugeeOne is a pivotal local answer to critical global needs. Since 1982, RefugeeOne has welcomed 20,500 refugees from every major world crisis including Rwandans fleeing genocide, Jews from the former Soviet Union, the Lost Boys of Sudan, Syrians displaced by civil war, Afghans who escaped the Taliban, and now Ukrainian families fleeing Russia's invasion. Today RefugeeOne is the largest resettlement agency in Chicago.

We provide comprehensive services (Housing, English language training, Wellness support, employment, dental care, youth programs, and immigration assistance all with no cost to the client!) that help families to become self-reliant in their new home.

RefugeeOne works alongside 1,500 volunteers each year, with co-sponsor groups being a core contributor of our resettlement work. These volunteers serve as mentors to refugee families, raise funds to supplement rent and other immediate needs, and often set-up the family's home with furniture, household goods and initial groceries before arrival.

For more information see our website: refugeeone.org

SOURCE UMF Corporation