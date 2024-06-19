Refugees 'Ready to Work' with Samaritas Workforce Development Programs

DETROIT, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Refugee Awareness Day is on Thurs., June 20 and Samaritas is using this day to honor the economic contributions of refugees, who contribute $295 million annually to Michigan's economy. This World Refugee Day, Michigan companies in need of well-trained workers are encouraged to partner with Samaritas to find candidates with a strong desire to succeed. Samaritas' new talent recruitment portal makes it easy for companies to collaborate with the agency and recruit new talent.

"Anida Sabanovic, Comerica Vice President and Chair of the Samaritas 90th Anniversary Ripples Gala, shares the story of her journey to America, her resilient spirit, and her passion for giving back to the refugee community."

"Refugees bring innovation, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit to our communities, enhancing our state's culture and driving economic growth," said Mihaela Mitrofan, Director of Samaritas New Americans. "We've served refugees for nearly 100 years and will continue this work so that our economy can grow. Samaritas is here to help match the talents and expertise of our refugee clients with employment needs."

In fact, Michigan's League for Public Policy reveals that in 2024, for every 1,000 newly arrived immigrant workers, the projected increase in local and state tax revenue in the first year is approximately $1.6 million. After about 5 years, it's projected to be $2.5 million.

As Michigan's leading refugee resettlement agency, Samaritas understands the challenging journey refugees undertake, often fleeing persecution or violence. Without the option to 'go back home' Samaritas steps in to prepare refugees with programs to seamlessly integrate them into Michigan's workforce with in-demand skills to get them ready for work on day one. The agency also works closely with employment recruiters on paperwork and other critical logistics to help speed up the hiring process.

"Samaritas does a great job with training and cutting the bureaucracy to get them job-ready," said Joyce Sanders of Northgate Construction. "The Samaritas refugee clients are hardworking and reliable. We are happy to have them on board."

The list of employers collaborating with Samaritas to augment their workforce with refugee workers includes Northgate and Amplitude Staffing, but the agency is looking for others to help its clients achieve independence and contribute to Michigan's economy.

Visit Samaritas.org/newamericans to consider fostering, mentoring, or donating to build hope and opportunity for refugees to rebuild their lives.

