Refundly Launches to Help Consumers Track Online Shopping Returns and Know Exactly When They Get Their Money Back

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Refundly has officially launched, offering a breakthrough solution to one of the most common e-commerce frustrations: tracking online returns and knowing when refunds actually arrive. With billions of dollars in refunds going unreturned each year, Refundly helps consumers ensure they get their money back automatically.

Refundly is a breakthrough solution to one of the most common e-commerce frustrations: tracking online returns and knowing when refunds actually arrive. With billions of dollars in refunds going unreturned each year, Refundly helps consumers ensure they get their money back automatically; alerting users to the moment their refund hits their credit card. Designed by veterans in retail, e-commerce, entertainment, and tech, Refundly is the only app that tracks and manages online returns across all U.S. retailers and alerts users the users the moment their refund. By adding clarity and transparency to return and refund processes, Refundly not only saves consumers time but also helps retailers reduce customer service inquiries and improve satisfaction.

Designed by veterans in retail, e-commerce, entertainment, and tech, Refundly is the only app that tracks and manages online returns across all U.S. retailers and alerts users the moment their refund hits their credit card.

"Each year, consumers return hundreds of billions in merchandise, but a portion of that money never makes it back to them," said Lindsay Goffman, Co-founder and CEO of Refundly. "The system was built to send purchases from retailers to shoppers – not the other way around. Refundly puts the power back in the hands of consumers, while helping retailers strengthen relationships with their customers."

One App, Full Transparency

Refundly uses proprietary AI to scan users' email receipts, identify returns, and track each step, from initiation to reimbursement.

"The scale and complexity of tracking returns across hundreds of retailers makes manual monitoring impossible, creating an ideal application for AI automation," Refundly CTO, Mark Mucchetti said.

In the coming months, Refundly will expand to offer retailers new engagement tools — such as exclusive, personalized promotions once refunds are processed – turning a frustrating experience into an opportunity for retention and loyalty.

"Refundly addresses one of retail's most overlooked friction points: refund transparency," said Adam Grant, organizational psychologist and bestselling author. "By tackling it head-on, Refundly is reshaping consumer trust and loyalty."

A Market-Wide Problem

According to Capital One's 2024 Shopping Report, Americans spent $1.3 trillion online, returning $362 billion in merchandise — up nearly 40% year-over-year. The National Retail Federation estimated 19.3% of online sales will be returned in 2025 and the practice of "bracketing" (ordering multiple sizes or colors with the intent to return) is rising across all demographics, especially among younger shoppers.

Set against this backdrop, during its stealth phase, Refundly analyzed return and refund patterns across 120 major online retailers and found a 7.5% error rate— meaning more than seven in every hundred returns contain mistakes such as incorrect fees or missing refunds. Overall, 4% of refund amounts were never returned, representing a potential $14 billion unreturned consumer funds.

"Refundly is a win-win," said Mina Fader, Managing Director of the Baker Retailing Center at the University of Pennsylvania. "Consumers get the refunds they deserve, and retailers turn one-time buyers into repeat customers. With reports showing that consumers are more likely to spend again once a refund is confirmed, Refundly is a bridge to a very important gap."

Built for Real Life

Refundly was inspired by Goffman's own experience juggling online returns as a busy working mom, manually tracking them in spreadsheets, only to discover missing refunds. She co-founded the company with her husband Mark Goffman (COO) and Mark Mucchetti (CTO, formerly BeautyCounter and Meta).

Early adopters include professional stylists, parents, and small business owners — anyone who frequently buys, returns, and tracks purchases online.

Refundly has attracted a roster of seasoned investors and advisors, including Sam Ng (Amazon), Julie Bornstein (Daydream), Jenna Dewan (actress), Adam Grant (best-selling author), Mina Fader (Baker Retailing Center), Phil Strauss (Rakuten, StockX), Lauren Flickinger (Rocket Money), and Leah Feygin (Twitter). The company is also part of the Google Cloud Startup Program.

Refundly is now available in the Apple App Store. For more information, visit refundly.app.

About Refundly

Refundly is a consumer software platform designed to simplify online shopping returns and refunds. By offering a transparent, centralized way to track and collect reimbursements across multiple retailers, Refundly helps shoppers stay in control of their money while providing retailers new opportunities to connect with customers. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Refundly is redefining how consumers manage their purchases.

