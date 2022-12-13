Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Revenue to Cross USD 29 Billion by 2027 - Developing Countries Occupies Nearly One-Third of the total Market Adoption - Arizton

Dec 13, 2022, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, refurbished medical equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% during 2021-2027. Increasing demand for medical equipment in developing countries, high capital and procurement costs of medical equipment, and growing preference for eco-friendly products are the latest trends in the market.
Small and medium-sized hospitals, which are often run by doctors and have fewer than 100 beds, frequently cannot afford to purchase brand-new, expensive equipment. These facilities favor used equipment from well-known brands that costs less but offers a few years of trouble-free performance. These might be young doctors who go into business for themselves after using such devices in large hospitals. They may be conversant with the equipment models, but in the early phases of the firm, they are on a limited budget. Also, tier 3 cities may have enough patients without enough ability to pay. Such locations cannot provide sufficient return on investment (ROI) for new equipment. Nearly one-third of the medical equipment industry in developing countries is part of the refurbished medical equipment market.
Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 29.68 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 15.23 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
11.76 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Segmentation Analysis
|
Product, Application, End-Users, and Geography
|
Geographical Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan,
|
Key Company Vendors
|
General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers,
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Increasing Hospital Budget Cuts
· Rising Number of Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals
· Large Inventory of Used or Old Medical Devices
|
Page Number
|
301
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you
North America and Europe are the largest, most mature markets for refurbished equipment, both regions can efficiently reuse advanced technology components at the end of the equipment's service life. The most frequently reconditioned technologies are MRI and CT, which also happen to be the ones that use the greatest resources and materials in their production. However, refurbished medical imaging equipment is banned outright or tightly restricted in emerging global markets. New international regulations threaten to bar the shipment of used medical electrical equipment for refurbishment or end-of-life disassembly and recycling. By replacing bans on refurbished equipment with a regulated approach based on standards, countries can expand access to advanced medical technology while guaranteeing patients' safety and environmental sustainability.
Refurbished Medical Equipment Helping in Hospital Budget Cuts
In a constantly changing industry, medical equipment can rapidly become outdated. Purchasing a new piece of equipment comes with many upfront costs. Refurbished equipment can help to avoid high upfront costs and avoid being forced to use something that will quickly become obsolete. Being on the cutting edge of technology is more efficient and provides better customer service. Refurbished medical equipment gives that flexibility and saves a lot of money.
It extends the equipment's lifespan to save money and realize a maximum return on investment. Refurbished imaging equipment is an outstanding example of this. The hospital must be proactive about maintaining it since it is critical for operations. On top of this, software tends to need more frequent updates than hardware does. Therefore, hospitals look to extend their equipment's lifespan by installing refurbished systems with the newest software.
Vendors Insights
The global refurbished medical market is exceptionally active, with fewer global, regional, and local players offering a wide range of medical equipment. The market is less competitive as the key players have gained significant market share compared to other prominent players. The refurbished medical equipment market provides an avenue for cheaper access to healthcare delivery and reduces costs in developing countries where this equipment is purchased for use. The relevant stakeholders include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industry associations, standard bodies, service providers, distributors, and marketers. The refurbished medical equipment market is an attractive proposition for OEMs. It gives their equipment a longer revenue-generating lifespan while creating a steady demand for state-of-the-art equipment at multiple price points. Refurbishing medical equipment is also favorable in many developing countries without full medical coverage.
The competition among leading vendors is expected to rise during the forecast period with an increase in products offered by companies, wide geographic presence, strong distribution network & brand awareness, and the development of advanced medical equipment.
Key Vendors
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens Healthineers
- Amber Diagnostics
- Apt Medical Systems
- Avante Health Solutions
- Block Imaging
- EverX
- Future Health Concepts
- Medirays
- Meridian Medical
- PACIFIC HEALTHCARE IMAGING
- Radiology Oncology System
- Soma Tech Intl
- US Med-Equip's
- US Medical Systems
- Venture Medical ReQuip
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Medical Imaging Equipment
- IVD & Laboratories Equipment
- OR (Operating Room), Surgical and Therapeutic Equipment
- Patient Monitoring Equipment
- Cardiology Equipment
- Dental Equipment
- Others
Application
- Diagnosis & Monitoring
- Treatment & Surgical Interventions
End-users
- Hospitals
- Radiology/Medical Imaging Centers
- Clinics, Physician offices & Dental Clinics
- Clinical & Research Laboratories
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- UAE
3D Medical Imaging Market - The global 3D medical imaging market is expected to reach $ 5.4 billion by 2027 from $ 3.7 billion in 2021. North America leads the way in the adoption of 3D medical imaging systems. The presence of a large patient population and improved adoption of 3D medical imaging software and hardware are the primary reasons for its large market share. In North America, critical 3D medical imaging players have a strong presence. Several high-income countries are increasing their investments in AI to implement 3D medical imaging to improve technologies. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in 3D technologies in the healthcare sector, and increasing health expenditures are driving the growth of the 3D medical imaging market.
Endoscope Reprocessing Market - The global endoscope reprocessing market was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2027. The global endoscope reprocessing market will likely witness incremental growth of over USD 1.2 billion and absolute growth of 62% during the forecast period. APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region, with the highest CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. The region's main reason for fast growth is the growing availability of endoscope reprocessing systems, the presence of cheap labor, the low cost of manufacturing, and major technological advances in the healthcare sector.
Sterilization Equipment Market - The global sterilization equipment market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2027. The sterilization process is widely used across pharma & biotech companies, medical devices companies, research laboratories, food & beverage companies, ambulatory settings, infection control service providers, etc. In healthcare, there is a huge demand for innovative medicines and therapeutic procedures for disease treatment, leading to a rise in R&D activities in research laboratories and pharma & biotech companies which, in turn, drive the sterilization equipment market growth.
Ventilators Market - The global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2027. The growing awareness of respiratory diseases and the increase in various treatment options are significant factors driving the global ventilators market growth. The changing healthcare services in the emerging industry and significant development in developed countries consistently drive the market growth.
