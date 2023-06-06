Refurbished medical imaging equipment market size to grow by USD 5,892.42 million from 2022 to 2027, AGITO Medical Avante and Health Solutions emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The refurbished medical imaging equipment market is set to grow by USD 5,892.42 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR 7.63% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Increasing sales through online marketing is the key factor driving the growth of the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market. The focus of online services is to provide care providers with advantages such as minimizing set-up, sales, and operating costs. In addition, vendors market their playback devices in a variety of ways, including holding promotional events at various medical institutions, participating in industry trade shows, and sponsoring various medical events. There is a growing trend of online marketing to attract new customers to purchase devices. The marketing strategies of vendors, such as discounted pricing and promotional offers on single and bulk purchases of imaging devices, increase the number of online sales. Also, the manufacturers provide a warranty and guarantee even for the products offered online. Hence, the increase in online marketing services is expected to contribute to the sales of refurbished medical imaging equipment during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2023-2027

The refurbished medical imaging equipment market covers the following areas:

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Sizing

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Forecast

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis

The report on the refurbished medical imaging equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend

Increasing consultation services and support by vendors is the primary trend shaping the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market growth. The vendors in the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market have started offering consultation, planning, system installation, configuration, and other technical services to their customers. This helps vendors and OEMs to design and incorporate new parts and technologies in the refurbished devices, according to the end-user preferences. The global vendors are offering high-quality, eco-friendly systems with a warranty, ideal service plans, and real-time support to attract more customers. These services and support by the manufacturers drive the market growth.

Key Challenges

Concerns regarding quality, safety, and efficacy are a major challenge impeding the growth of the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market. The reluctance of OEMs or manufacturers to share their updated software and technologies with third-party vendors of medical equipment has consistently made it difficult for refurbishing firms to provide maintenance services for the devices. In addition to the quality issues, the distributors of refurbished medical imaging equipment do not offer full product warranties like new devices. In some instances, systems fail due to the usage of non-OEM parts, raising safety concerns for the staff as well as the patients. All these factors are estimated to restrict the growth of the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The refurbished medical imaging equipment market analysis includes product (X-ray imaging, ultrasound systems, MRI, CT scanner imaging, and SPECT/ PET scanners), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the X-ray imaging segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. An X-ray is a non-invasive test that produces images of the internal structures of a body by exposing the body to a small dose of ionizing radiation. X-ray imaging is the most common test used in more than 50% of the imaging procedures in hospitals. There is an increasing demand for refurbished X-ray devices, which is mainly attributed to the rising popularity of digital radiography (DR) systems.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

AGITO Medical

Avante Health Solutions

Block Imaging Inc.

EverX Pty Ltd.

Fair Medical Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Hi Tech International Group Inc.

Hilditch Group Ltd

Integrity Medical Systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD

Nationwide Imaging Services Inc

Pacific Healthcare Imaging

Radiology Oncology Systems Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

SOMA TECH INTL

Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC.

US Med Equip

Venture Medical ReQuip Inc.

WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC.

Vendor Offerings

AGITO Medical: The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Mammography, Ultrasound, C arms.

The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Mammography, Ultrasound, C arms. Avante Health Solutions: The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Autoclaves, Fluoroscopy machines, Angio.

The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Autoclaves, Fluoroscopy machines, Angio. Block Imaging Inc.: The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Interventional, Molecular, Dexa.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The medical imaging phantom market share is expected to increase by USD 63.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. This report extensively covers medical imaging phantom market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiac failure, chronic kidney disease, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is one of the key drivers supporting the medical imaging phantom market growth.

· The robotic medical imaging systems market share is expected to increase by USD 621.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1%. This report extensively covers robotic medical imaging systems market segmentation by product (X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and CT-scan) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the robotic medical imaging systems market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with robotic imaging systems may impede market growth.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,892.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGITO Medical, Avante Health Solutions, Block Imaging Inc., EverX Pty Ltd., Fair Medical Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hi Tech International Group Inc., Hilditch Group Ltd, Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD, Nationwide Imaging Services Inc, Pacific Healthcare Imaging, Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, SOMA TECH INTL, Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC., US Med Equip, Venture Medical ReQuip Inc., and WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global refurbished medical imaging equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global refurbished medical imaging equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 X-ray imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on X-ray imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on X-ray imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on X-ray imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on X-ray imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ultrasound systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ultrasound systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ultrasound systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ultrasound systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ultrasound systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 MRI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on MRI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on MRI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on MRI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on MRI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 CT scanner imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on CT scanner imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on CT scanner imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on CT scanner imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on CT scanner imaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 SPECT/ PET scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on SPECT/ PET scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on SPECT/ PET scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on SPECT/ PET scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on SPECT/ PET scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGITO Medical

Exhibit 119: AGITO Medical - Overview



Exhibit 120: AGITO Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AGITO Medical - Key offerings

12.4 Avante Health Solutions

Exhibit 122: Avante Health Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 123: Avante Health Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Avante Health Solutions - Key offerings

12.5 Block Imaging Inc.

Exhibit 125: Block Imaging Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Block Imaging Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Block Imaging Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 EverX Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 128: EverX Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: EverX Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: EverX Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 131: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Hilditch Group Ltd

Exhibit 135: Hilditch Group Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hilditch Group Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hilditch Group Ltd - Key offerings

12.9 Integrity Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 138: Integrity Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Integrity Medical Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Integrity Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 141: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 142: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 144: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.11 MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD

Exhibit 146: MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD - Overview



Exhibit 147: MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD - Key offerings

12.12 Radiology Oncology Systems Inc.

Exhibit 149: Radiology Oncology Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Radiology Oncology Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Radiology Oncology Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 152: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news



Exhibit 155: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

12.14 SOMA TECH INTL

Exhibit 157: SOMA TECH INTL - Overview



Exhibit 158: SOMA TECH INTL - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: SOMA TECH INTL - Key offerings

12.15 Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC.

Exhibit 160: Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC. - Key offerings

12.16 US Med Equip

Exhibit 163: US Med Equip - Overview



Exhibit 164: US Med Equip - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: US Med Equip - Key offerings

12.17 WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC.

Exhibit 166: WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC. - Overview



Exhibit 167: WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio