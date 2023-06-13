Refurbished medical imaging equipment market size to grow by USD 5,892.42 million from 2023 to 2027: Increasing sales through online marketing drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global refurbished medical imaging equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,892 million from 2023 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.63%. Increasing sales through online marketing is driving the growth of the refurbished medical imaging equipment market. The prime focus of online services is to deliver customers advantages such as minimizing set-up, sales, and operating costs. However, vendors market their playback devices in a variety of ways, including holding promotional events at various medical institutions, participating in industry trade shows, and sponsoring various medical events. To attract new customers, there is an increasing demand for online marketing. The marketing strategies of vendors, such as discounted pricing and promotional offers on single and bulk purchases of imaging devices, increase the number of online sales. Moreover, there are no such limitations of time to purchasing a product online, at their convenience, customers can purchase the product. Also, the manufacturers provide a warranty and guarantee even for the products offered online. Therefore, the growth in online marketing services is anticipated to contribute to the sales of refurbished medical imaging equipment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2023-2027

Refurbished medical imaging equipment market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market, focusing on the adoption rates of major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany.

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Refurbished medical imaging equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global refurbished medical imaging equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer refurbished medical imaging equipment in the market are AGITO Medical, Avante Health Solutions, Block Imaging Inc., EverX Pty Ltd., Fair Medical Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hi Tech International Group Inc., Hilditch Group Ltd, Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD, Nationwide Imaging Services Inc, Pacific Healthcare Imaging, Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, SOMA TECH INTL, Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC., US Med-Equip, Venture Medical ReQuip Inc., and WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

AGITO Medical- The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Mammography, Ultrasound, and C arms.

The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Mammography, Ultrasound, and C arms. Avante Health Solutions- The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Autoclaves, Fluoroscopy machines, and Angio.

The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Autoclaves, Fluoroscopy machines, and Angio. Block Imaging Inc.- The company offers refurbished medical imaging equipment such as Interventional, Molecular, and Dexa.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, product (X-ray imaging, ultrasound systems, MRI, CT scanner imaging, and SPECT/ PET scanners), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The X-ray imaging segment will account for a major share of the market growth. An X-ray is a non-invasive test that produces /images of the internal structures of a body by exposing the body to a small dose of ionizing radiation. It is the most common test used in more than 50% of imaging procedures in hospitals. There is a rising demand for refurbished X-ray devices, which is mainly attributed to the rising popularity of digital radiography (DR) systems. However, there is an increased demand for mobile C-arm X-ray systems with advanced features to use in a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The emerging markets are witnessing increasing upgrading of analog X-ray systems to digital X-ray systems. Generally, digital X-ray systems are expensive and are classified as capital equipment that requires budget allocation and high maintenance, which makes this equipment more expensive. Due to this, many hospitals and diagnostic centres are looking for a cost-effective solution for the adoption of advanced X-ray systems. Refurbished X-ray devices, which are upgraded to advanced CR or DR systems, are a cost-effective and efficient alternative for these customers. Hence, this is expected to boost the demand for refurbished general X-ray systems during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The majority share of the region is attributed to the rise in cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and cancer; favourable regulatory policy for refurbished medical imaging equipment; and reduced insurance coverage for some medical imaging procedures. However, the United States is the largest earner in the region, followed by Canada . Nowadays, the markets in Mexico are also witnessing an upsurge in revenue generated annually. In the US, the sale, purchase, and usage of refurbished medical devices are unrestricted. There are no FDA regulations on the resale of medical devices unless there are modifications in the original specifications of the device. The FDA, however, recommends that manufacturers replace the parts of the devices only from OEM and not from other sources. Therefore, these factors will drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Increasing consultation services and support by vendors is the primary trend shaping the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market growth. The vendors in the market have started offering consultation, planning, system installation, configuration, and other technical services to their customers. This benefits vendors and OEMs to design and incorporate new parts and technologies in the refurbished devices, according to the end-user preferences. The global vendors are offering high-quality, eco-friendly systems with a warranty, ideal service plans, and real-time support to attract more customers. Furthermore, Philips Healthcare also offers training and education, financial and leasing, business consultancy, and clinical services, including maintenance and repair. Also, GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services, as well as consulting services. Therefore, these services and support by the manufacturers drive the market growth.

Major challenges - Concerns regarding quality, safety, and efficacy are a major challenge impeding the growth of the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market. Wrong interpretations in the output of the medical /image led to increased risks for patients and affect the credibility of the staff. However, the reluctance of OEMs or manufacturers to share their updated software and technologies with third-party vendors of medical equipment has consistently made it challenging for refurbishing firms to deliver maintenance services for the devices. These factors are estimated to limit the growth of the refurbished medical imaging equipment market. Furthermore, to quality issues, the distributors of refurbished medical imaging equipment do not offer full product warranties like new devices. In some cases, the systems fail due to the usage of non-OEM parts, raising safety concerns for the staff as well as the patients. Hence, quality, safety, and durability concerns have a negative effect on the growth of the global refurbished imaging medical equipment market.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market vendors

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,892.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGITO Medical, Avante Health Solutions, Block Imaging Inc., EverX Pty Ltd., Fair Medical Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hi Tech International Group Inc., Hilditch Group Ltd, Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD, Nationwide Imaging Services Inc, Pacific Healthcare Imaging, Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, SOMA TECH INTL, Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC., US Med-Equip, Venture Medical ReQuip Inc., and WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

