Refurbished Smartphone Market to grow by USD 45.98 Billion by 2026, Segmentation by OS and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refurbished smartphone market size is projected to grow by USD 45.98 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.69% during the forecast period. 49% of the growth will originate from APAC. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026

The global refurbished smartphone market is concentrated due to the presence of various established vendors. Market vendors compete based on innovation and product quality. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some of the significant risk factors for market vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Apple Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Back Market

Best Buy Co. Inc.

CHINAREPHONE

eBay Inc.

FoneGiant.com

Gadgetwood E-Services Pvt. Ltd.

Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd.

NIPPON TELEPHONE INC.

Qarmatek Services Private Ltd.

Quikr India Pvt. Ltd.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By OS

Android



Android is a widely used mobile operating system (OS) worldwide. The refurbished Android OS has been gaining popularity among consumers all around the world because of its low price and accessibility to a number of features. One of the primary elements fueling the segment's rise is the increasing attention being paid to circular economy concepts.



iOS

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 49% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for refurbished smartphones are China , India , and Indonesia . The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe , the Middle East , and North America . The growth of the refurbished smartphone market in APAC will be aided by the expansion of the telecom infrastructure, rising smartphone prices, and the lack of disruptive features in android smartphones.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, buy the sample report.

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our refurbished smartphone market report covers the following areas:

The circular economy and sustainability, growth in the smartphone repair industry, and increase in the average selling price of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the easy availability of smartphones on e-commerce might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Refurbished Smartphone Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist refurbished smartphone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the refurbished smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the refurbished smartphone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refurbished smartphone market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

5G in Defense Market by Communication Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the 5G in defense market segmentation by communication technology (small cell and macro cell) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the telerehabilitation systems market segmentation by product (hardware and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Refurbished Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $45.98 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Back Market, Best Buy Co. Inc., CHINAREPHONE, eBay Inc., FoneGiant.com, Gadgetwood E-Services Pvt. Ltd., Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd., NIPPON TELEPHONE INC., One97 Communications Ltd., Qarmatek Services Private Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., Reboxed Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

