RefuseFascism.org: The time has come for the Fall of the Trump Fascist Regime, Beginning Nov 5, DC

Beginning November 5, 11am, Washington Monument

"The time has come for the Fall of the Trump Fascist Regime."

Initiated by RefuseFascism.org, open to all

"No Kings Day was beautiful," said RefuseFascism.org co-initiator Sunsara Taylor, "but Trump fascism will barrel over one-day protests. We need to flood DC with sustained non-violent protest beginning November 5, growing to millions, not stopping until we drive the Trump fascist regime from power."

INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE.

The Call for November 5:

Fascism is not a looming threat. It is upon us now.

Humanity's only hope is for the decent people of this country to rise in our millions. We cannot wait for future and rigged elections. We must drive the Trump Fascist Regime from power.

Beginning November 5, the one-year anniversary of Trump's election, flood DC in nonviolent protest. Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court. Come back again and again. Across the country, refuse to comply. Every person of conscience, millions of us together, grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt.

Don't stop until Trump is removed...

The Trump Fascist Regime is shredding the rule of law. Making a mockery of due process. Illegitimately deploying the military on U.S. soil. Disappearing immigrants and other brown-skinned people into brutal concentration camps. Aggressively resurrecting genocidal white supremacy. Reversing the gains not only of the 1960s, but even of the Civil War and Reconstruction. Enslaving women through the brutality and suffocation of forced motherhood. Erasing LGBT people. Trampling democratic rights. Violating international law. Assaulting and threatening politicians and judges. Paving the way for boundless terror against the people. Accelerating climate collapse. Cutting science and medicine, costing millions of lives. Depleting humanity's store of knowledge. Destroying truth. Drowning out reason. Subjugating the arts to fascist cruelty and conformity. Targeting everything that is decent, moral and good. All at the whim of a debased lunatic tyrant...

This is FASCISM. A different form of brutal rule. It cannot be lived with. It must be defeated...

On November 5th we pour into DC. From that day forward, we don't stop until the regime is removed...

In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America!

THE FASCIST TRUMP REGIME MUST GO NOW!

