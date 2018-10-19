Regal And ADOC Medical Groups Host Free Medicare Information Session With Caduceus Medical Group

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal and ADOC Medical Groups are making health education resources more accessible this Medicare Open Enrollment Period by hosting a free Medicare information session on November 8 in Yorba Linda, California. The medical groups have partnered with Caduceus Medical Group to provide a free class that reviews the changes for Medicare coming in 2019 and how Medicare beneficiaries can best maximize their benefits.

The "Get the Most Out of Your Medicare" information session is open to Regal, ADOC, and Caduceus Medical Group members and non-members. The class will be held at 18210 Yorba Linda Blvd., Suite 404, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Attendees can engage with healthcare professionals who will answer questions and speak on how to best navigate the Medicare Open Enrollment Period.

"Attending a Medicare information session is imperative this year, as there are a host of new benefits that health plans will be offering in 2019," explained Mindy Morgen, Senior Director of Marketing and Health Education at Regal Medical Group. "We know how important it is for our members to have access to the right physicians, network, and health plan, and to make an informed decision based on their personal healthcare needs."

"Caduceus Medical Group is proud to be a trusted healthcare resource in Orange County, and we take pride in our ability to provide expedient and accessible care. Being owned and managed by doctors also grants us the ability to cater to the individual care and health of those in our community," adds Tina Franklin, Vice President of Business Development at Caduceus Medical Group.

About Regal and ADOC Medical Groups

Regal and ADOC Medical Groups are affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network to more than 550,000 Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable healthcare. For more information, please visit www.regalmed.com or www.adoc.us.

About Caduceus Medical Group

Caduceus is a community-based multi-specialty medical group practice and management services company. Caduceus is owned by its doctors and is unique in its ability to provide personalized healthcare beyond what is offered by health plans and hospitals. Caduceus utilizes guaranteed access to care as a cornerstone of its philosophy. For more information, visit www.caduceusmedicalgroup.com.

