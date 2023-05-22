Regal announces new lease agreement at Sherman Oaks Galleria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16-screen Sherman Oaks Galleria theatre will continue operating as a Regal property following entry into a new lease agreement with the owner. The Regal theatre is the only structure left standing from the original Sherman Oaks Galleria mall, which was transformed into today's modern open-air, mixed-use facility in 2002.

"The new agreement between Regal and Douglas Emmett allows movies to continue playing at one of Los Angeles' sacred entertainment sites," stated Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal. "We are excited not only to preserve the legacy of Sherman Oaks Galleria but also to update this theatre with the latest advancements in the movie-going experience. Soon our guests will be able to enjoy movies in IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria cinema."

Opened in 1980, Sherman Oaks Galleria launched the teenage mall culture craze that turned shopping centers into young adult hangouts. Following a significant remodel completed in 2002, the site reopened as a mixed-use facility including entertainment venues, retail shops, and corporate offices. Douglas Emmett CEO, Jordan Kaplan, said "We are proud to have Regal continue operating this iconic theater, originally featured in the movie 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' as it has been a cultural landmark in the Sherman Oaks community since 1980." The theatre has been operated by Regal since July 2021. 

Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria cinema is one of 12 locations in Los Angeles County where subscribers to Regal Unlimited can watch as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever there is a Regal theatre. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,185 screens in 454 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

