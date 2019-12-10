Regal Assets Launches Partnership Platform for Financial Professionals to Facilitate Alternative Asset Allocation in Client Portfolios

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Assets, a leader in helping investors and retirees invest in precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and other alternative assets, is launching RA Wealth Partners , its official partnership platform for financial advisors, retirement planners, wealth managers and other financial professionals who help advise and/or manage client portfolios.

"We are very happy to launch this program. There's absolutely nothing else in the industry quite like this for financial professionals who want to help their clients diversify their portfolios with alternative assets like metals and cryptos. This technology took us over 6 years to build and we worked with several financial advisor firms to ensure it checks all the right boxes in terms of ease of use and effectiveness," said Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal Assets.

RA Wealth Partners will allow any financial professional to register for a free account. Once approved, they can login and have access to a private dashboard showing key metrics like leads, notes, status updates and phone calls for each lead that they have referred. The dashboard also allows financial professionals to upload their pre-qualified leads directly to the system and have Regal Assets send them a free investment kit directly to their mailbox. For financial professionals interested in marketing the alternative assets directly through their mailing list or their website, the dashboard also has a variety of tools, creatives, PDFs, landing pages and marketing materials that they can use to promote the alternative investment products offered by Regal Assets to their clients. When one of their clients makes an investment, the financial advisor receives a healthy commission.

"We work closely with financial professionals to ensure their clients are being taken care of and treated with the utmost respect. When a lead is entered in the system, they automatically qualify for a free investment kit which contains a free DVD and edition of Forbes magazine where Regal Assets was featured. The free and no-obligation kit explains everything the client needs to know about Regal Assets and its alternative investments like precious metals and cryptocurrencies. Once a client decides to invest, they either call in directly or fill out a form on our website, and a dedicated account executive handles the rest. The process is pain-free and seamless for both the client and the financial professional who referred them. Once the sale is complete, the financial professional is eligible for a commission and everything is fully tracked."

Regal Assets made headlines in 2017 for being the first company to receive a government-issued crypto-commodity trading license, as covered by Bloomberg . The company made headlines again in 2019 for introducing a new and fully insured Cryptocurrency IRA account, which gives investors access to the largest list of cryptos in the nation, through a strategic relationship with Coinbase. The announcement was covered by CoinTelegraph and multiple other mainstream networks. Regal Assets prides itself for offering friendly, non-pushy and knowledgeable customer support and over the past ten years has received over 1,330 five star reviews on BirdEye.

Financial professionals interested in signing up or learning more about RA Wealth Partners can head to: https://www.regalassets.com/fa1

About Regal Assets

Regal Assets is a leading alternative investment company headquartered in Beverley Hills, CA with offices across the US, Canada, London and Dubai. Since their inception, Regal Assets has handled hundreds of millions in alternative asset purchases for private wealth and institutional clients all over the world. Regal Assets was ranked No. 20 in the US for financial services by Inc. 500, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. As an industry leader, Regal Assets has built a strong reputation for itself and gathered 1,330 stellar testimonials from their clientele base since 2009 averaging them a 5 star out of 5 star customer service rating. The company has also attracted the support and business of prominent figures and celebrities including Dennis Miller, Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson. Regal Assets CEO Tyler Gallagher is a proud member of the Forbes Finance Council a hand-selected group of industry leaders and is a regular contributor to Forbes and Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global. In 2017 Regal Assets was issued the first crypto-commodity license through the government division of DMCC to be able to sell Cryptos legally all over the world. The official announcement from the government was picked up by Bloomberg and can be seen at the following link as well as additional notable press on Regal Assets:

