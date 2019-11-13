Regal Assets Teams Up with Kingdom Trust and Coinbase to Offer the Largest Selection of Cryptos for IRA and 401(K) Accounts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Assets, Kingdom Trust and Coinbase teamed up to offer fully insured Bitcoin and Crypto IRA / 401(K) accounts in the US. The new and improved Bitcoin and Crypto IRA account will allow investors to have access to the largest selection of digital coins in the industry, and directly through Coinbase. Consumers will also be benefiting from an ironclad insurance policy and the lowest fee structure in the industry.

In fact, the new and improved Bitcoin IRA accounts come with $200 million in insurance protection, lifetime account management support, and the ability for clients to diversify their holdings into more than 30 different digital assets. The list of digital assets includes not only standard offerings like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Stellar but Next-Generation Blockchains like: EOS.IO (EOS), Tezos (XTZ), Zilliqa (ZIL) and Token based Applications & Networks like: ChainLink (LINK), Maker (MKR), Numerai (NMR), Basic Attention Token (BAT) and many more. Since these Bitcoin and Crypto IRA accounts are self-directed, it is up to each investor to decide what to invest in. As of writing this press release, Regal Assets currently supports all the following coins in a Crypto IRA account: ALGO, BAT, BTC, BCH, BSV, CVC, DAI, DASH, DNT, EOS, ETH, ETC, GNT, LINK, LOOM, LTC, MANA, MKR, REP, USDC, XLM, XRP, XTZ, ZEC, ZIL, ZRX.

"Clients make all the decisions themselves when it comes to digital asset selections and allocation, but do have the option of guidance by connecting with their dedicated account manager," said Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal Assets, who has been running the company since 2009.

Regal Assets made headlines in 2017 when it became the first company in the world to receive a government-issued crypto trading license, as covered by Bloomberg . The company also launched their Bitcoin and Crypto IRA accounts that same year and became one of the first companies in the US to offer a wide list of Cryptos in a retirement account. Today, the company is launching a better and more competitive product offering that investors will not find anywhere else.

"We are very excited about this announcement. Current Bitcoin IRA and Crypto companies only offer Bitcoin and a few other digital assets that are not insured. With our new structure, we will be offering the largest collection of digital assets in America." Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal Assets states.

The new Bitcoin IRA accounts will also be insured by Lloyd's of London, one of the biggest insurance companies in the world. This means that should a Bitcoin and Crypto IRA account get hacked the funds stolen will be covered.

"We understand that people are reluctant to invest any significant sum of money in a Bitcoin and Crypto IRA due to the risk of hacks, or identity theft. Therefore, we partnered up with one of the leading insurance firms in the world, namely Lloyd's of London, to ensure that all of our client accounts are totally covered and protected," added Mr. Gallagher.

Investors interested in adding digital assets to their retirement accounts can either call Regal Assets or fill out the account setup form on their website to get started. For those that would like to receive more information, Regal Assets is also offering a no-obligation complimentary investment kit on their website. Investors can either open a new Bitcoin and Crypto IRA account, or roll over a previous IRA or 401(K) account. Cash deals are also accepted for those that would like to invest outside of their retirement plans.

