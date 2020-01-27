Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Dividend

BELOIT, Wis., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 25, 2020, declared a dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

