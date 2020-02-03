Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, reported fourth quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $0.89. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share* were $1.25. Full year 2019 diluted earnings per share were $5.66. Full year 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.49.

Key financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 included:

Total net sales of $738.2 million decreased 16.3% from the prior year and included a negative 0.5% impact from foreign currency and a negative 6.5% impact from businesses divested/to be exited. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 9.3%.

decreased 16.3% from the prior year and included a negative 0.5% impact from foreign currency and a negative 6.5% impact from businesses divested/to be exited. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 9.3%. Income from operations was $61.7 million or 8.4% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations was $77.5 million or 10.5% of adjusted net sales.

or 8.4% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations was or 10.5% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 12.2% from prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $137.3 million and capital expenditures totaled $15.1 million , resulting in free cash flow of $122.2 million .

and capital expenditures totaled , resulting in free cash flow of . Inventories down $47.3 million from the end of the third quarter 2019.

from the end of the third quarter 2019. Debt decreased $63.4 million from $1,200.9 million at the end of the third quarter 2019 to $1,137.5 million . Net debt decreased $101.8 million from $907.9 million at the end of the third quarter 2019 to $806.1 million .

from at the end of the third quarter 2019 to . Net debt decreased from at the end of the third quarter 2019 to . Debt to EBITDA was 2.3, unchanged from the end of the third quarter 2019. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 down from 1.9 at the end of the third quarter 2019.

Purchased 180,763 shares for a total of $15.0 million .

Key Financial results for the full year 2019 included:

Income from operations was $351.1 million or 10.8% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations was $342.1 million or 10.7% of adjusted net sales.

or 10.8% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations was or 10.7% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 15.5% from prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $408.5 million and capital expenditures totaled $92.4 million , resulting in free cash flow of $316.1 million as compared to $285.1 million in 2018.

and capital expenditures totaled , resulting in free cash flow of as compared to in 2018. Debt decreased $169.6 million from $1,307.1 million at the end of 2018 to $1,137.5 million . Net debt decreased $252.4 million from $1,058.5 million at the end of 2018 to $806.1 million .

from at the end of 2018 to . Net debt decreased from at the end of 2018 to . Debt to EBITDA was 2.3, down from 2.7 at the end of the end of 2018. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 down from 2.1 at the end of 2018.

Purchased 2,194,545 shares for a total of $165.0 million .

Effective as of December 28, 2019, the Company reorganized its segments to align with its new management reporting structure and business activities. Prior to this reorganization, the Company was comprised of three segments: Commercial & Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. As a result of this reorganization, the Company divided the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment into separate segments. Therefore, the Company is now comprised of four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Company has recast previously reported segment financial information on a basis consistent with these segments. For details on the 2018 and 2019 recast results reflecting the realigned segments, please see the tables in the appendix. A description of the Company's four segments can be found in the Company's Form 8-K dated February 3, 2020.

*This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release.

"While the market conditions continue to be challenging, our ability to remove cost and delever at a relatively low rate for three consecutive quarters further illustrates the margin potential of the company. The Climate and PTS businesses were both able to achieve notable operating profit growth despite sizable sales headwinds. With our announced re-segmentation, our Commercial and Industrial businesses will have improved transparency, renewed focus, and clear accountability. We have new leadership in approximately half of our top 25 business unit management roles, which in addition to our tenured talent, is driving fresh ideas and a spotlight on performance. Lastly, Regal delivered another quarter of excellent free cash flow. I am very proud of our teams' efforts," said Regal CEO Louis Pinkham.

Fourth quarter 2019 segment results versus the prior year fourth quarter:

Commercial Systems segment net sales were $202.0 million , a decrease of 26.1%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 15.1% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.6% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 10.4% driven by continued inventory de-stocking in the North American pool pump market, weakness in North American general industry, and the impact of 80/20 account pruning. Operating margin was 3.9%. After net adjustments of $7.2 million , adjusted operating margin was 7.5% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 28.7% from prior year.

, a decrease of 26.1%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 15.1% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.6% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 10.4% driven by continued inventory de-stocking in the North American pool pump market, weakness in North American general industry, and the impact of 80/20 account pruning. Operating margin was 3.9%. After net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 7.5% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 28.7% from prior year. Industrial Systems segment net sales were $138.0 million , a decrease of 15.6%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 0.7% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.7% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 14.2% driven by continued power generation project delays due to end market overcapacity and the oil & gas downturn, weak North American and China industrial demand due to trade uncertainty, and the impact of 80/20 account pruning. Operating margin was negative 1.0%. After net adjustments of $3.0 million , adjusted operating margin was 1.2% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 18.3% from prior year.

, a decrease of 15.6%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 0.7% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.7% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 14.2% driven by continued power generation project delays due to end market overcapacity and the oil & gas downturn, weak North American and industrial demand due to trade uncertainty, and the impact of 80/20 account pruning. Operating margin was negative 1.0%. After net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 1.2% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 18.3% from prior year. Climate Solutions segment net sales were $206.4 million , a decrease of 11.1%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 4.4% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.2% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 6.5% driven by a mild start to the winter in North America , the impact from the FER pre-buy in residential HVAC in the first half of the year, inventory reductions by HVAC OEMs and 80/20 account pruning efforts, which were partially offset by improving demand in Asia Pacific . Operating margin was 17.3%. After net adjustments of $0.4 million , adjusted operating margin was 17.1% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations grew despite the 6.5% organic sales decline in the quarter.

, a decrease of 11.1%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 4.4% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.2% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 6.5% driven by a mild start to the winter in , the impact from the FER pre-buy in residential HVAC in the first half of the year, inventory reductions by HVAC OEMs and 80/20 account pruning efforts, which were partially offset by improving demand in . Operating margin was 17.3%. After net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 17.1% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations grew despite the 6.5% organic sales decline in the quarter. Power Transmission Solutions segment net sales were $191.8 million , a decrease of 9.9%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 2.3% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.4% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 7.2% driven by a significant slowdown in upstream and midstream oil & gas, continued weakness in the industrial distribution channel, and 80/20 account pruning efforts, which were partially offset by strong demand in renewable energy. Operating margin was 10.2%. After net adjustments of $6.0 million , adjusted operating margin was 13.3% of adjusted net sales. Adjusted income from operations grew despite the 7.2% organic sales decline in the quarter.

2020 Outlook

"We are providing adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance of $5.65 to $6.05, an increase of approximately 7% at the midpoint from 2019. We expect markets to continue to be challenged in the first half of the year but believe the second half should see a recovery," continued Mr. Pinkham.

He concluded, "We are energized about our re-segmentation, executing 80/20, and driving improvement in profitability, while staying laser focused on exceeding customer needs with differentiated products, solutions, and services. I look forward to sharing more about our strategy to drive further shareholder creation at our Investor Day on March 3rd in New York City."

The Company forecasts 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.35 to $5.75. The difference between the GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance and the adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance relates to expected restructuring and related costs of $0.28 per share, gain on businesses divested and assets to be exited of $0.01 per share, and executive transition costs of $0.03 per share.

For details related to all 2018 and 2019 divestitures, please see the tables in the appendix. In these tables, net sales and adjusted income from operations are provided for each segment by quarter and for the full year for ongoing business comparison purposes.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER DEFINITIONS

Unaudited

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share (both historical and projected), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net sales, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted operating leverage to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net sales, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we also use the term "organic sales" to refer to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding any sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition ("net sales from business acquired") and excluding any sales from business divested/to be exited ("net sales from business divested/to be exited") recorded prior to the first anniversary of the exit and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's organic sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods. We use the term "organic sales growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. For further clarification, we may use the term "acquisition growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to acquisition sales.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Net Sales

$ 738.2



$ 881.7



$ 3,238.0



$ 3,645.6

Cost of Sales

548.0



642.0



2,377.3



2,681.0

Gross Profit

190.2



239.7



860.7



964.6

Operating Expenses

128.5



149.9



499.6



599.4

Goodwill Impairment

—



—



—



9.5

Asset Impairments

—



—



10.0



8.7

Total Operating Expenses

128.5



149.9



509.6



617.6

Income from Operations

61.7



89.8



351.1



347.0

Other (Income) Expenses, net

(0.5)



0.3



(0.1)



1.5

Interest Expense

12.5



14.3



53.0



55.2

Interest Income

1.6



0.1



5.6



1.9

Income before Taxes

51.3



75.3



303.8



292.2

Provision for Income Taxes

13.7



18.8



61.2



56.4

Net Income

37.6



56.5



242.6



235.8

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

0.9



0.9



3.7



4.6

Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 36.7



$ 55.6



$ 238.9



$ 231.2

Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation:















Basic

$ 0.90



$ 1.29



$ 5.69



$ 5.30

Assuming Dilution

$ 0.89



$ 1.28



$ 5.66



$ 5.26

Cash Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.30



$ 0.28



$ 1.18



$ 1.10

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic

40.9



43.1



42.0



43.6

Assuming Dilution

41.1



43.4



42.2



43.9



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)











Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 331.4



$ 248.6

Trade Receivables, less Allowances of $9.7 Million in 2019 and $13.3 Million in 2018

461.4



551.9

Inventories

678.4



767.2

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

136.5



250.0

Total Current Assets

1,607.7



1,817.7











Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets

2,823.0



2,806.1

Total Assets

$ 4,430.7



$ 4,623.8











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable

$ 337.0



$ 424.8

Other Accrued Expenses

222.9



258.2

Current Maturities of Debt

0.6



0.5

Total Current Liabilities

560.5



683.5











Long-Term Debt

1,136.9



1,306.6

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

352.9



295.2

Equity:







Total Regal Beloit Corporation Shareholders' Equity

2,351.1



2,310.5

Noncontrolling Interests

29.3



28.0

Total Equity

2,380.4



2,338.5

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 4,430.7



$ 4,623.8



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW















Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions)



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income

37.6



56.5



242.6



235.8

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:















Depreciation and Amortization

34.1



36.1



134.5



142.4

(Gain) Loss on Disposal of Assets

(2.4)



(2.4)



(0.7)



1.1

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.5



—



(34.7)



34.9

Share-Based Compensation Expense

3.0



6.4



13.0



16.9

Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities

64.5



15.8



53.8



(68.4)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

137.3



112.4



408.5



362.7

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment

(15.1)



(18.4)



(92.4)



(77.6)

Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

7.1



5.6



8.8



10.0

Net Sales of Investment Securities

—



—



—



0.5

Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired

—



—



—



(161.5)

Proceeds Received from (Settlement of) Disposal of Businesses

(1.7)



0.7



157.9



0.7

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities

(9.7)



(12.1)



74.3



(227.9)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Net (Repayments) Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

2.4



53.0



(80.7)



78.6

Net Repayments of Short-Term Borrowings

—



(0.1)



—



(0.7)

Proceeds from Long-Term Debt

—



—



—



900.2

Repayments of Long-Term Debt

(66.1)



(25.1)



(90.3)



(811.4)

Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(12.3)



(12.1)



(48.9)



(47.2)

Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options

0.3



—



0.3



—

Repurchase of Common Stock

(15.0)



(49.5)



(165.1)



(127.8)

Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest

—



—



(1.8)



(1.6)

Shares Surrendered for Taxes

(2.9)



(0.1)



(10.9)



(3.5)

Purchase of Subsidiary Shares from Noncontrolling Interest

—



—



—



(0.8)

Financing Fees Paid

—



—



—



(3.5)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(93.6)



(33.9)



(397.4)



(17.7)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

4.4



(2.2)



(2.6)



(8.1)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

38.4



64.2



82.8



109.0

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

293.0



184.4



248.6



139.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 331.4



$ 248.6



$ 331.4



$ 248.6





































SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Three Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Net Sales

$ 202.0



$ 273.2



$ 138.0



$ 163.5



$ 206.4



$ 232.2



$ 191.8



$ 212.8



$ 738.2



$ 881.7

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(46.1)



—



(1.4)



(0.2)



(11.2)



—



(5.2)



(0.2)



(63.9)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 202.0



$ 227.1



$ 138.0



$ 162.1



$ 206.2



$ 221.0



$ 191.8



$ 207.6



$ 738.0



$ 817.8











































GAAP Operating Margin

3.9 %

10.1 %

(1.0) %

2.7 %

17.3 %

14.3 %

10.2 %

11.5 %

8.4 %

10.2 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

7.5 %

10.4 %

1.2 %

3.7 %

17.1 %

14.7 %

13.3 %

12.1 %

10.5 %

10.7 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth*

(10.4) %

1.2 %

(14.2) %

(0.9) %

(6.5) %

9.3 %

(7.2) %

8.4 %

(9.3) %

4.7 % Acquisitions

— %

16.1 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

4.1 % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(15.1) %

(1.5) %

(0.7) %

(0.1) %

(4.4) %

(1.0) %

(2.3) %

0.6 %

(6.5) %

(0.1) % Foreign Currency Impact

(0.6) %

(0.9) %

(0.7) %

(2.8) %

(0.2) %

(1.0) %

(0.4) %

(0.7) %

(0.5) %

(1.3) %









































SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Twelve Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Net Sales

$ 905.3



$ 1,110.9



$ 575.4



$ 671.1



$ 968.5



$ 1,024.8



$ 788.8



$ 838.8



$ 3,238.0



$ 3,645.6

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(25.0)



(175.5)



—



(6.3)



(22.2)



(61.7)



(5.6)



(19.9)



(52.8)



(263.4)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 880.3



$ 935.4



$ 575.4



$ 664.8



$ 946.3



$ 963.1



$ 783.2



$ 818.9



$ 3,185.2



$ 3,382.2











































GAAP Operating Margin

11.4 %

9.2 %

(1.6) %

3.7 %

16.9 %

11.3 %

11.8 %

12.4 %

10.8 %

9.5 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

9.1 %

9.9 %

0.1 %

4.3 %

16.9 %

15.1 %

13.0 %

12.8 %

10.7 %

11.0 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth

(8.1) %

3.9 %

(11.4) %

3.3 %

(1.2) %

4.7 %

(3.5) %

8.9 %

(5.7) %

5.2 % Acquisitions

3.4 %

12.0 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.9 %

3.1 % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(12.6) %

(0.3) %

(0.8) %

(0.2) %

(3.7) %

(1.1) %

(1.6) %

0.1 %

(5.3) %

(0.2) % Foreign Currency Impact

(1.2) %

0.5 %

(2.1) %

0.6 %

(0.6) %

(0.1) %

(0.9) %

0.5 %

(1.1) %

0.3 %





































ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.89



$ 1.28



$ 5.66



$ 5.26

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.33



0.04



0.57



0.13

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

—



—



—



0.09

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.01



—



(0.69)



0.61

Net (Income) Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

0.01



(0.11)



(0.07)



(0.40)

Executive Transition Costs

0.07



0.07



0.08



0.07

Gain on Sale of Assets

(0.06)



(0.04)



(0.06)



(0.04)

Impact of the New US Tax Legislation

—



0.07



—



(0.08)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.25



$ 1.31



$ 5.49



$ 5.64





















2020 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Minimum

Maximum 2020 Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 5.35



$ 5.75

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.28



0.28

Gain on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(0.01)



(0.01)

Executive Transition Costs

0.03



0.03

2020 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 5.65



$ 6.05



ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

















































Three Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

$ 7.9



$ 27.7



$ (1.4)



$ 4.4



$ 35.7



$ 33.3



$ 19.5



$ 24.4



$ 61.7



$ 89.8

Restructuring and Related Costs

7.0



1.1



2.9



0.6



2.7



0.4



5.5



0.1



18.1



2.2

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

—



0.1



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



0.1

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.1



—



—



—



—



—



0.4



—



0.5



—

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



(1.5)



—



—



(3.8)



(0.7)



—



—



(3.8)



(2.2)

Operating (Income) Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(4.9)



—



0.3



0.6



(1.6)



—



(0.3)



0.6



(6.5)

Executive Transition Costs

0.1



1.1



0.1



0.7



0.1



1.1



0.1



0.9



0.4



3.8

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 15.1



$ 23.6



$ 1.6



$ 6.0



$ 35.3



$ 32.5



$ 25.5



$ 25.1



$ 77.5



$ 87.2











































GAAP Operating Margin %

3.9%

10.1%

(1.0)%

2.7%

17.3%

14.3%

10.2%

11.5%

8.4%

10.2% Adjusted Operating Margin %

7.5%

10.4%

1.2%

3.7%

17.1%

14.7%

13.3%

12.1%

10.5%

10.7%









































ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS













































































Twelve Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

$ 103.1



$ 102.2



$ (9.3)



$ 24.8



$ 163.9



$ 115.6



$ 93.4



$ 104.4



$ 351.1



$ 347.0

Restructuring and Related Costs

11.8



2.9



8.4



2.7



4.2



1.8



6.9



0.3



31.3



7.7

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

0.1



5.4



—



—



—



—



—



—



0.1



5.4

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(32.6)



—



1.0



—



(4.7)



34.9



1.6



—



(34.7)



34.9

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



(1.5)



—



—



(3.8)



(0.7)



—



—



(3.8)



(2.2)

Operating (Income) Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(3.3)



(17.1)



—



0.5



(0.5)



(6.8)



(0.3)



(0.5)



(4.1)



(23.9)

Executive Transition Costs

0.6



1.1



0.5



0.7



0.6



1.1



0.5



0.9



2.2



3.8

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 79.7



$ 93.0



$ 0.6



$ 28.7



$ 159.7



$ 145.9



$ 102.1



$ 105.1



$ 342.1



$ 372.7











































GAAP Operating Margin %

11.4%

9.2%

(1.6)%

3.7%

16.9%

11.3%

11.8%

12.4%

10.8%

9.5% Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.1%

9.9%

0.1%

4.3%

16.9%

15.1%

13.0%

12.8%

10.7%

11.0%

DEBT TO EBITDA





Last Twelve Months







Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Net Income

$ 242.6



$ 235.8

Interest Expense





53.0



55.2

Interest Income





(5.6)



(1.9)

Taxes





61.2



56.4

Depreciation and Amortization





134.5



142.4

EBITDA





$ 485.7



$ 487.9

Restructuring and Related Costs





31.3



7.7

Purchase Accounting and Transactions Costs





0.1



5.4

Impairment and Exit Related Costs





10.0



34.9

Executive Transition Costs





2.2



3.8

Operating Income from Businesses Divested/to be Exited





(4.1)



(23.9)

Gain on Sale of Assets





(3.8)



(2.2)

Gain on Divestiture of Businesses





(44.7)



—

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 476.7



$ 513.6















Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt





$ 0.6



$ 0.5

Long-Term Debt





1,136.9



1,306.6

Total Gross Debt





$ 1,137.5



$ 1,307.1

Cash





(331.4)



(248.6)

Net Debt





$ 806.1



$ 1,058.5















Gross Debt/EBITDA





2.3



2.7

Gross Debt/Adjusted EBITDA





2.4



2.5















Net Debt/EBITDA





1.7



2.2

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA





1.7



2.1



OPERATING LEVERAGE-TOTAL REGAL

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions)

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Change

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Change GAAP Income from Operations

$ 61.7



$ 89.8



$ (28.1)



$ 351.1



$ 347.0



$ 4.1

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 77.5



$ 87.2



$ (9.7)



$ 342.1



$ 372.7



$ (30.6)



























Net Sales

$ 738.2



$ 881.7



$ (143.5)



$ 3,238.0



$ 3,645.6



$ (407.6)

Adjusted Net Sales

$ 738.0



$ 817.8



$ (79.8)



$ 3,185.2



$ 3,382.2



$ (197.0)



























GAAP Operating Leverage









19.6 %









(1.0) % Adjusted Operating Leverage









12.2 %









15.5 %

OPERATING LEVERAGE-COMMERCIAL SYSTEMS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions)

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Change

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Change GAAP Income from Operations

$ 7.9



$ 27.7



$ (19.8)



$ 103.1



$ 102.2



$ 0.9

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 15.1



$ 23.6



$ (8.5)



$ 79.7



$ 93.0



$ (13.3)

2019 Corporate Allocation to 2018 Acquisition

$ 1.3



$ —







$ 5.4



$ —





Adjusted Income from Operations Excluding Corporate Allocation to 2018 Acquisition

$ 16.4



$ 23.6



$ (7.2)



$ 85.1



$ 93.0



$ (7.9)



























Net Sales

$ 202.0



$ 273.2



$ (71.2)



$ 905.3



$ 1,110.9



$ (205.6)

Adjusted Net Sales

$ 202.0



$ 227.1



$ (25.1)



$ 880.3



$ 935.4



$ (55.1)



























GAAP Operating Leverage









27.8 %









(0.4) % Adjusted Operating Leverage









33.9 %









24.1 % Adjusted Operating Leverage Excluding Corporate Allocation to 2018 Acquisition









28.7 %









14.3 %

OPERATING LEVERAGE-INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions)

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Change

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Change GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

$ (1.4)



$ 4.4



$ (5.8)



$ (9.3)



$ 24.8



$ (34.1)

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 1.6



$ 6.0



$ (4.4)



$ 0.6



$ 28.7



$ (28.1)



























Net Sales

$ 138.0



$ 163.5



$ (25.5)



$ 575.4



$ 671.1



$ (95.7)

Adjusted Net Sales

$ 138.0



$ 162.1



$ (24.1)



$ 575.4



$ 664.8



$ (89.4)



























GAAP Operating Leverage









22.7 %









35.6 % Adjusted Operating Leverage









18.3 %









31.4 %

FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 137.3



$ 112.4



$ 408.5



$ 362.7

Additions to Property Plant and Equipment

(15.1)



(18.4)



(92.4)



(77.6)

Free Cash Flow

$ 122.2



$ 94.0



$ 316.1



$ 285.1



















GAAP Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 36.7



$ 55.6



$ 238.9



$ 231.2

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments

0.5



—



(34.7)



18.2

Tax Effect from (Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments

(0.1)



—



5.4



(4.0)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation1

$ 37.1



$ 55.6



$ 209.6



$ 245.4



















Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

329.4 %

169.1 %

150.8 %

116.2 %

1 The Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation is adjusted for the gains and losses on divested businesses and goodwill and asset impairments related to the business to be exited and used in the Free Cash Flow Calculation.

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018

Dec 28,

2019

Dec 29,

2018 Income before Taxes

$ 51.3



$ 75.3



$ 303.8



$ 292.2

Provision for Income Taxes

13.7



18.8



61.2



56.4

Effective Tax Rate

26.7 %

25.0 %

20.1 %

19.3 %

















Income before Taxes

$ 51.3



$ 75.3



$ 303.8



$ 292.2

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.5



—



(34.7)



34.9

Adjusted Income before Taxes

$ 51.8



$ 75.3



$ 269.1



$ 327.1



















Provision for Income Taxes

$ 13.7



$ 18.8



$ 61.2



$ 56.4

Tax Effect from (Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.1



—



(5.4)



8.2

Impact of the New US Tax Legislation

—



(3.0)



—



3.6

Non-deductible Portion of Executive Transition Costs

(2.3)



—



(2.3)



—

Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

$ 11.5



$ 15.8



$ 53.5



$ 68.2



















Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

22.2 %

21.0 %

19.9 %

20.8 %

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Three Months Ended





December 28, 2019





Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal

Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 202.0



$ 138.0



$ 206.4



$ 191.8



$ 738.2



Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



(0.2)



—



(0.2)



Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

1.4



1.1



0.4



0.9



3.8



Organic Sales Three Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 203.4



$ 139.1



$ 206.6



$ 192.7



$ 741.8



























Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 29, 2018

$ 273.2



$ 163.5



$ 232.2



$ 212.8



$ 881.7



Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(46.1)



(1.4)



(11.2)



(5.2)



(63.9)



Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 29, 2018

$ 227.1



$ 162.1



$ 221.0



$ 207.6



$ 817.8



























Three Months Ended Dec 28, 2019 Organic Sales Growth %

(10.4) %

(14.2) %

(6.5) %

(7.2) %

(9.3) %

Three Months Ended Dec 28, 2019 Net Sales Growth %

(26.1) %

(15.6) %

(11.1) %

(9.9) %

(16.3) %

























ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Twelve Months Ended





December 28, 2019





Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal

Net Sales Twelve Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 905.3



$ 575.4



$ 968.5



$ 788.8



$ 3,238.0



Net Sales from Business Acquired

(31.7)



—



—



—



(31.7)



Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(25.0)



—



(22.2)



(5.6)



(52.8)



Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

10.8



13.7



5.7



7.1



37.3



Organic Sales Twelve Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 859.4



$ 589.1



$ 952.0



$ 790.3



$ 3,190.8



























Net Sales Twelve Months Ended Dec 29, 2018

$ 1,110.9



$ 671.1



$ 1,024.8



$ 838.8



$ 3,645.6



Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(175.5)



(6.3)



(61.7)



(19.9)



(263.4)



Adjusted Net Sales Twelve Months Ended Dec 29, 2018

$ 935.4



$ 664.8



$ 963.1



$ 818.9



$ 3,382.2



























Twelve Months Ended Dec 28, 2019 Organic Sales Growth %

(8.1) %

(11.4) %

(1.2) %

(3.5) %

(5.7) %

Twelve Months Ended Dec 28, 2019 Net Sales Growth %

(18.5) %

(14.3) %

(5.5) %

(6.0) %

(11.2) %



The following tables outline by quarter and full year the 2019 net sales and income from operations, and the full year adjusted diluted earnings per share, illustrating the impact of businesses divested and to be exited, which can be used to compare to Regal's 2019 guidance and actual performance.





Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended March 30, 2019

$ 242.2



$ 138.1



$ 263.3



$ 210.2



$ 853.8

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(12.4)



—



(15.5)



(5.6)



(33.5)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 229.8



$ 138.1



$ 247.8



$ 204.6



$ 820.3























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended March 30, 2019

$ 57.8



$ (4.3)



$ 38.9



$ 28.2



$ 120.6

Restructuring and Related Costs

1.2



0.9



0.1



0.1



2.3

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

0.1



—



—



—



0.1

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(34.6)



1.0



1.3



1.1



(31.2)

Income from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(1.7)



—



(1.9)



(0.3)



(3.9)

Executive Transition Costs

0.4



0.3



0.5



0.4



1.6

Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 23.2



$ (2.1)



$ 38.9



$ 29.5



$ 89.5























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

10.1 %

(1.5) %

15.7 %

14.4 %

10.9 %





















Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

$ 246.3



$ 155.5



$ 267.9



$ 204.0



$ 873.7

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(12.6)



—



(5.6)



—



(18.2)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 233.7



$ 155.5



$ 262.3



$ 204.0



$ 855.5























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

$ 20.8



$ (1.3)



$ 51.7



$ 24.8



$ 96.0

Restructuring and Related Costs

1.1



1.5



0.6



0.4



3.6

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

1.8



—



(6.1)



0.1



(4.2)

Income from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(1.6)



—



(0.1)



—



(1.7)

Executive Transition Costs

0.1



—



—



—



0.1

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 22.2



$ 0.2



$ 46.1



$ 25.3



$ 93.8























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.5 %

0.1 %

17.6 %

12.4 %

11.0 %



































Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended September 28, 2019

$ 214.8



$ 143.8



$ 230.9



$ 182.8



$ 772.3

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



(0.9)



—



(0.9)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 214.8



$ 143.8



$ 230.0



$ 182.8



$ 771.4























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended September 28, 2019

$ 16.6



$ (2.3)



$ 37.6



$ 20.9



$ 72.8

Restructuring and Related Costs

2.5



3.1



0.8



0.9



7.3

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.1



—



0.1



—



0.2

Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



0.9



—



0.9

Executive Transition Costs

—



0.1



—



—



0.1

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 19.2



$ 0.9



$ 39.4



$ 21.8



$ 81.3























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

8.9 %

0.6 %

17.1 %

11.9 %

10.5 %





















Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 202.0



$ 138.0



$ 206.4



$ 191.8



$ 738.2

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



(0.2)



—



(0.2)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 202.0



$ 138.0



$ 206.2



$ 191.8



$ 738.0























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 7.9



$ (1.4)



$ 35.7



$ 19.5



$ 61.7

Restructuring and Related Costs

7.0



2.9



2.7



5.5



18.1

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



—



(3.8)



—



(3.8)

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.1



—



—



0.4



0.5

Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



0.6



—



0.6

Executive Transition Costs

0.1



0.1



0.1



0.1



0.4

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 15.1



$ 1.6



$ 35.3



$ 25.5



$ 77.5























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

7.5 %

1.2 %

17.1 %

13.3 %

10.5 %



































Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Fiscal 2019 Full Year Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 905.3



$ 575.4



$ 968.5



$ 788.8



$ 3,238.0

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(25.0)



—



(22.2)



(5.6)



(52.8)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 880.3



$ 575.4



$ 946.3



$ 783.2



$ 3,185.2























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 103.1



$ (9.3)



$ 163.9



$ 93.4



$ 351.1

Restructuring and Related Costs

11.8



8.4



4.2



6.9



31.3

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

0.1



—



—



—



0.1

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



—



(3.8)



—



(3.8)

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(32.6)



1.0



(4.7)



1.6



(34.7)

Income from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(3.3)



—



(0.5)



(0.3)



(4.1)

Executive Transition Costs

0.6



0.5



0.6



0.5



2.2

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 79.7



$ 0.6



$ 159.7



$ 102.1



$ 342.1























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.1 %

0.1 %

16.9 %

13.0 %

10.7 %

2019 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR ONGOING BUSINESS

Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Dec 28, 2019



Mar 30,

2019

Jun 29,

2019

Sep 28,

2019

Dec 28,

2019

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.43



$ 1.52



$ 1.35



$ 1.25



$ 5.55

Earnings Per Share from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(0.03)



(0.03)



—



—



(0.06)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for Ongoing Business

$ 1.40



$ 1.49



$ 1.35



$ 1.25



$ 5.49



The following tables outline by quarter and full year the 2018 net sales and income from operations, and the full year adjusted diluted earnings per share, illustrating the impact of businesses divested and to be exited, which can be used to compare to Regal's 2019 guidance and actual performance.





Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal





















Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

$ 249.0



$ 165.0



$ 259.9



$ 204.9



$ 878.8

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(42.3)



(1.6)



(18.0)



(4.3)



(66.2)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 206.7



$ 163.4



$ 241.9



$ 200.6



$ 812.6























GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

$ 19.7



$ 9.4



$ 32.3



$ 26.8



$ 88.2

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.8



0.5



0.4



—



1.7

(Income) Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(2.9)



0.1



(1.6)



0.4



(4.0)

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 17.6



$ 10.0



$ 31.1



$ 27.2



$ 85.9























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

8.5 %

6.1 %

12.9 %

13.6 %

10.6 %





















Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

$ 292.2



$ 176.8



$ 277.3



$ 213.4



$ 959.7

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(42.0)



(1.7)



(19.2)



(5.6)



(68.5)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 250.2



$ 175.1



$ 258.1



$ 207.8



$ 891.2























GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

$ 23.6



$ 6.9



$ 44.0



$ 25.1



$ 99.6

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.2



0.5



0.7



0.1



1.5

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

5.1



—



—



—



5.1

(Income) Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(4.1)



0.1



(2.1)



(0.3)



(6.4)

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 24.8



$ 7.5



$ 42.6



$ 24.9



$ 99.8























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.9 %

4.3 %

16.5 %

12.0 %

11.2 %

























































Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal





















Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended September 29, 2018

$ 296.5



$ 165.8



$ 255.4



$ 207.7



$ 925.4

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(45.1)



(1.6)



(13.3)



(4.8)



(64.8)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 251.4



$ 164.2



$ 242.1



$ 202.9



$ 860.6























GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ended September 29, 2018

$ 31.2



$ 4.1



$ 6.0



$ 28.1



$ 69.4

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.8



1.1



0.3



0.1



2.3

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

0.2



—



—



—



0.2

Impairment and Exit Related Costs

—



—



34.9



—



34.9

Income from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(5.2)



—



(1.5)



(0.3)



(7.0)

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 27.0



$ 5.2



$ 39.7



$ 27.9



$ 99.8























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

10.7 %

3.2 %

16.4 %

13.8 %

11.6 %





















Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended December 29, 2018

$ 273.2



$ 163.5



$ 232.2



$ 212.8



$ 881.7

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(46.1)



(1.4)



(11.2)



(5.2)



(63.9)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 227.1



$ 162.1



$ 221.0



$ 207.6



$ 817.8























GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ended December 29, 2018

$ 27.7



$ 4.4



$ 33.3



$ 24.4



$ 89.8

Restructuring and Related Costs

1.1



0.6



0.4



0.1



2.2

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

0.1



—



—



—



0.1

Gain on Sale of Assets

(1.5)



—



(0.7)



—



(2.2)

Executive Transition Costs

1.1



0.7



1.1



0.9



3.8

(Income) Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(4.9)



0.3



(1.6)



(0.3)



(6.5)

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 23.6



$ 6.0



$ 32.5



$ 25.1



$ 87.2























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

10.4 %

3.7 %

14.7 %

12.1 %

10.7 %



































































Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal





















Fiscal 2018 Full Year Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Twelve Months Ended December 29, 2018

$ 1,110.9



$ 671.1



$ 1,024.8



$ 838.8



$ 3,645.6

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(175.5)



(6.3)



(61.7)



(19.9)



(263.4)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 935.4



$ 664.8



$ 963.1



$ 818.9



$ 3,382.2























GAAP Income from Operations Twelve Months Ended December 29, 2018

$ 102.2



$ 24.8



$ 115.6



$ 104.4



$ 347.0

Restructuring and Related Costs

2.9



2.7



1.8



0.3



7.7

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

5.4



—



—



—



5.4

Gain on Sale of Assets

(1.5)



—



(0.7)



—



(2.2)

Executive Transition Costs

1.1



0.7



1.1



0.9



3.8

Impairment and Exit Related Costs

—



—



34.9



—



34.9

(Income) Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(17.1)



0.5



(6.8)



(0.5)



(23.9)

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 93.0



$ 28.7



$ 145.9



$ 105.1



$ 372.7























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.9 %

4.3 %

15.1 %

12.8 %

11.0 %

2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR ONGOING BUSINESS

Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Dec 29,

2018



Mar 31,

2018

Jun 30,

2018

Sep 29,

2018

Dec 29,

2018

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.33



$ 1.59



$ 1.67



$ 1.41



$ 6.00

Earnings Per Share from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(0.06)



(0.09)



(0.11)



(0.10)



(0.36)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for Ongoing Business

$ 1.27



$ 1.50



$ 1.56



$ 1.31



$ 5.64



