Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, reported fourth quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $0.89 a year ago. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share* were $1.78 compared to $1.25 a year ago. Full year 2020 diluted earnings per share were $4.64. Full year 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.77.

Key financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 included:

Total net sales of $780.5 million increased 5.7% from the prior year. Excluding the positive impacts of 0.8% from foreign currency, sales increased 4.9% on an organic basis.

increased 5.7% from the prior year. Excluding the positive impacts of 0.8% from foreign currency, sales increased 4.9% on an organic basis. Income from operations was $74.2 million or 9.5% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations rose $22.9 million or 29.5% from a year ago, to $100.4 million . Adjusted operating margin of 12.9% was up 240 basis points versus the prior year's 10.5%.

or 9.5% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations rose or 29.5% from a year ago, to . Adjusted operating margin of 12.9% was up 240 basis points versus the prior year's 10.5%. Net cash provided by operating activities was $125.5 million and capital expenditures totaled $17.8 million , resulting in free cash flow of $107.7 million , which is 174.8% of adjusted net income.

and capital expenditures totaled , resulting in free cash flow of , which is 174.8% of adjusted net income. No shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter.

Key financial results for the full year 2020 included:

Total net sales of $2,907.0 million decreased 10.2% from the prior year. Excluding the negative impacts of 0.4% from foreign currency and 1.4% from businesses to be divested/exited, sales declined 8.4% on an organic basis.

decreased 10.2% from the prior year. Excluding the negative impacts of 0.4% from foreign currency and 1.4% from businesses to be divested/exited, sales declined 8.4% on an organic basis. Income from operations was $280.1 million or 9.6% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations decreased $6.0 million or 1.8% from a year ago, to $336.1 million . Adjusted operating margin of 11.6% was up 90 basis points versus the prior year's 10.7%.

or 9.6% of net sales. Adjusted income from operations decreased or 1.8% from a year ago, to . Adjusted operating margin of 11.6% was up 90 basis points versus the prior year's 10.7%. Net cash provided by operating activities was $435.4 million and capital expenditures totaled $47.5 million , resulting in free cash flow of $387.9 million , which is 190.3% of adjusted net income.

and capital expenditures totaled , resulting in free cash flow of , which is 190.3% of adjusted net income. The Company repurchased 315,072 shares for a total of $25.0 million in 2020, all in the first quarter.

Fourth quarter 2020 segment results versus the prior year fourth quarter:

Commercial Systems segment net sales were $226.4 million , an increase of 12.1%. Foreign currency had a positive 1.9% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 10.1%, driven by strength in the pool pump market, strong growth in China driven by recovering end markets and gains in the motors business, and to a lesser extent gains in the N.A. general industrial end market. Partially offsetting these tailwinds were ongoing, although diminished, COVID-related pressures on the large commercial HVAC market and ongoing proactive account pruning. Operating margin was 9.8%. After net adjustments of $1.5 million , adjusted operating margin was 10.5% of adjusted net sales.

, an increase of 12.1%. Foreign currency had a positive 1.9% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 10.1%, driven by strength in the pool pump market, strong growth in driven by recovering end markets and gains in the motors business, and to a lesser extent gains in the N.A. general industrial end market. Partially offsetting these tailwinds were ongoing, although diminished, COVID-related pressures on the large commercial HVAC market and ongoing proactive account pruning. Operating margin was 9.8%. After net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 10.5% of adjusted net sales. Industrial Systems segment net sales were $139.8 million , an increase of 1.3%. Foreign currency had a positive 1.2% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 0.1%, driven by strong end markets and gains in the Company's data center business and, to a lesser extent, strength in China . Largely offsetting these tailwinds were continued COVID-related headwinds across much of the rest of the business, in particular sales into the N.A. general industrial and oil & gas end markets, combined with ongoing proactive account pruning. Operating margin was negative 10.7%. After net adjustments of $17.5 million , adjusted operating margin was 1.9% of adjusted net sales. The adjusted operating income includes a one-time $6.2 million non-cash inventory-related charge connected to consolidating multiple, legacy motor platforms onto a single, new platform, and moving production of that new platform to one facility in Mexico .

, an increase of 1.3%. Foreign currency had a positive 1.2% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 0.1%, driven by strong end markets and gains in the Company's data center business and, to a lesser extent, strength in . Largely offsetting these tailwinds were continued COVID-related headwinds across much of the rest of the business, in particular sales into the N.A. general industrial and oil & gas end markets, combined with ongoing proactive account pruning. Operating margin was negative 10.7%. After net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 1.9% of adjusted net sales. The adjusted operating income includes a one-time non-cash inventory-related charge connected to consolidating multiple, legacy motor platforms onto a single, new platform, and moving production of that new platform to one facility in . Climate Solutions segment net sales were $224.5 million , an increase of 8.8%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 0.1% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.5% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 9.4%, driven primarily by strong demand in the N.A. residential HVAC market, partially offset by COVID-related headwinds in EMEA, as well as ongoing proactive account pruning. Notably, orders in the N.A. HVAC business were up 16% in the fourth quarter, on a daily basis. Operating margin was 18.4%. After net adjustments of $0.6 million , adjusted operating margin was 18.7% of adjusted net sales.

, an increase of 8.8%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 0.1% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.5% impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 9.4%, driven primarily by strong demand in the N.A. residential HVAC market, partially offset by COVID-related headwinds in EMEA, as well as ongoing proactive account pruning. Notably, orders in the N.A. HVAC business were up 16% in the fourth quarter, on a daily basis. Operating margin was 18.4%. After net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 18.7% of adjusted net sales. Power Transmission Solutions segment net sales were $189.8 million , a decrease of 1.0%. Foreign currency had a positive 0.9% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 1.9% driven by continued, albeit diminishing COVID-related declines in N.A. general industrial and upstream oil & gas end markets, as well as project lumpiness in alternative energy, and ongoing proactive account pruning. Partially offsetting these headwinds was strength in the conveying business tied to gains in the unit material handling market, gains in the aerospace market, and strength in midstream oil & gas markets related to a number of large, in-process projects. Operating margin was 13.5%. After net adjustments of $6.6 million , adjusted operating margin was 17.0% of adjusted net sales.

*This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release

Summarizing Regal's fourth quarter 2020 performance, CEO Louis Pinkham commented, "It's great to see a return to firmly positive top line growth overall and in three of our four segments, with PTS sales nearly flat versus prior year. Our confidence is rising that shorter cycle industrial market gains will drive strong positive growth in PTS as 2021 unfolds. The fourth quarter also saw continued progress on adjusted operating margin, which rose 240 basis points versus prior year, supported by the Regal team continuing to execute a range of restructuring actions, and drive 80/20 deeper into our organization, and has also included successfully pursuing a number of mix-positive growth opportunities."

Mr. Pinkham went on to comment, "As I reflect on 2020 overall, I am so proud of how our Regal associates around the world executed, with a sense of urgency, to fundamentally transform the cost structure of our business, while making investments that will deliver stronger, and more profitable growth in 2021 and beyond – all while confronting the significant personal and professional challenges of COVID-19. Our improving cost structure, and expanding growth investments, occurring against a backdrop of rising customer demand for greater energy efficiency, improved indoor air quality, and more connected products, makes me excited about Regal's near- and longer-term prospects. With January orders up 7%, we are entering 2021 with strong momentum."

2021 Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for the first quarter of 2021, including mid-single digit sales growth, GAAP diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.32 to $1.52, and adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $1.55 to $1.75, which at the mid-point implies 26% growth versus the prior year.

The Company plans to consider providing annual guidance when it reports first quarter results, at which time management is cautiously optimistic that the most disruptive impacts of COVID-19 will have sustainably subsided and allow it to provide a more useful forecast.

The Company's guidance assumes no material decline in its production capacity, or in its ability to conduct commercial operations, either from COVID-related disruptions, or other factors, versus levels as of the date of this release.

The Company's guidance does not take into account any costs, expenses or other effects of the transaction announced today whereby Rexnord will separate its Process & Motion Control business by way of a spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with Regal in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction.

A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP EPS guidance to its adjusted EPS guidance is included in a table later in this release.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER DEFINITIONS

Unaudited

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share (both historical and projected), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net sales, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted operating leverage to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net sales, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we also use the term "organic sales" to refer to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding any sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition ("net sales from business acquired") and excluding any sales from business divested/to be exited ("net sales from business divested/to be exited") recorded prior to the first anniversary of the exit and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's organic sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods. We use the term "organic sales growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. For further clarification, we may use the term "acquisition growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to acquisition sales.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019 Net Sales

$ 780.5



$ 738.2



$ 2,907.0



$ 3,238.0

Cost of Sales

567.0



548.0



2,098.3



2,377.3

Gross Profit

213.5



190.2



808.7



860.7

Operating Expenses

127.8



128.5



512.8



499.6

Goodwill Impairment

10.5



—



10.5



—

Asset Impairments

1.0



—



5.3



10.0

Total Operating Expenses

139.3



128.5



528.6



509.6

Income from Operations

74.2



61.7



280.1



351.1

Other (Income) Expenses, net

(1.1)



(0.5)



(4.4)



(0.1)

Interest Expense

8.6



12.5



39.8



53.0

Interest Income

2.1



1.6



5.9



5.6

Income before Taxes

68.8



51.3



250.6



303.8

Provision for Income Taxes

17.3



13.7



56.8



61.2

Net Income

51.5



37.6



193.8



242.6

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1.1



0.9



4.5



3.7

Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 50.4



$ 36.7



$ 189.3



$ 238.9

Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation:















Basic

$ 1.24



$ 0.90



$ 4.66



$ 5.69

Assuming Dilution

$ 1.23



$ 0.89



$ 4.64



$ 5.66

Cash Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 1.20



$ 1.18

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic

40.6



40.9



40.6



42.0

Assuming Dilution

40.9



41.1



40.8



42.2



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)











Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 611.3



$ 331.4

Trade Receivables, less Allowances of $18.3 Million in 2020 and $9.7 Million in 2019

432.0



461.4

Inventories

690.3



678.4

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

117.7



136.5

Total Current Assets

1,851.3



1,607.7











Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets

2,737.7



2,823.0

Total Assets

$ 4,589.0



$ 4,430.7











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable

$ 360.1



$ 337.0

Other Accrued Expenses

230.9



222.9

Current Maturities of Debt

231.0



0.6

Total Current Liabilities

822.0



560.5











Long-Term Debt

840.4



1,136.9

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

349.6



352.9

Equity:







Total Regal Beloit Corporation Shareholders' Equity

2,544.4



2,351.1

Noncontrolling Interests

32.6



29.3

Total Equity

2,577.0



2,380.4

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 4,589.0



$ 4,430.7



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW





Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28,

2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income

$ 51.5



$ 37.6



$ 193.8



$ 242.6

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:















Depreciation and Amortization

32.6



34.1



131.4



134.5

Goodwill Impairment

10.5



—



10.5



—

Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Assets

0.3



(2.4)



3.0



(0.7)

Loss (Gain) on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

1.0



0.5



5.2



(34.7)

Share-Based Compensation Expense

1.0



3.0



9.2



13.0

Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities

28.6



64.5



82.3



53.8

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

125.5



137.3



435.4



408.5

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment

(17.8)



(15.1)



(47.5)



(92.4)

Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

2.6



7.1



10.2



8.8

Proceeds Received from (Settlement of) Disposal of Businesses

—



(1.7)



0.3



157.9

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities

(15.2)



(9.7)



(37.0)



74.3

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Net (Repayments) Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

—



2.4



(17.7)



(80.7)

Net Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowings

0.3



—



0.3



—

Proceeds from Long-Term Borrowings

—



—



0.1



—

Repayments of Long-Term Borrowings

(0.2)



(66.1)



(50.4)



(90.3)

Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(12.2)



(12.3)



(48.7)



(48.9)

Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options

—



0.3



0.2



0.3

Repurchase of Common Stock

—



(15.0)



(25.0)



(165.1)

Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest

—



—



(2.8)



(1.8)

Shares Surrendered for Taxes

(0.3)



(2.9)



(3.6)



(10.9)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(12.4)



(93.6)



(147.6)



(397.4)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

25.9



4.4



29.1



(2.6)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

123.8



38.4



279.9



82.8

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

487.5



293.0



331.4



248.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 611.3



$ 331.4



$ 611.3



$ 331.4



SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Three Months Ended



Commercial Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission Solutions

Total Regal



Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019 Net Sales

$ 226.4



$ 202.0



$ 139.8



$ 138.0



$ 224.5



$ 206.4



$ 189.8



$ 191.8



$ 780.5



$ 738.2

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



—



—



—



(0.2)



—



—



—



(0.2)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 226.4



$ 202.0



$ 139.8



$ 138.0



$ 224.5



$ 206.2



$ 189.8



$ 191.8



$ 780.5



$ 738.0











































GAAP Operating Margin

9.8 %

3.9 %

(10.7) %

(1.0) %

18.4 %

17.3 %

13.5 %

10.2 %

9.5 %

8.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

10.5 %

7.5 %

1.9 %

1.2 %

18.7 %

17.1 %

17.0 %

13.3 %

12.9 %

10.5 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth*

10.1 %

(10.4) %

0.1 %

(14.2) %

9.4 %

(6.5) %

(1.9) %

(7.2) %

4.9 %

(9.3) % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

— %

(15.1) %

— %

(0.7) %

(0.1) %

(4.4) %

— %

(2.3) %

— %

(6.5) % Foreign Currency Impact

1.9 %

(0.6) %

1.2 %

(0.7) %

(0.5) %

(0.2) %

0.9 %

(0.4) %

0.8 %

(0.5) %









































SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Twelve Months Ended



Commercial Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission Solutions

Total Regal



Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019 Net Sales

$ 820.2



$ 905.3



$ 528.8



$ 575.4



$ 846.8



$ 968.5



$ 711.2



$ 788.8



$ 2,907.0



$ 3,238.0

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(25.0)



—



—



—



(22.2)



—



(5.6)



—



(52.8)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 820.2



$ 880.3



$ 528.8



$ 575.4



$ 846.8



$ 946.3



$ 711.2



$ 783.2



$ 2,907.0



$ 3,185.2











































GAAP Operating Margin

8.1 %

11.4 %

(1.1) %

(1.6) %

15.4 %

16.9 %

12.6 %

11.8 %

9.6 %

10.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

9.3 %

9.1 %

3.4 %

0.1 %

16.1 %

16.9 %

14.9 %

13.0 %

11.6 %

10.7 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth

(6.9) %

(8.1) %

(7.1) %

(11.4) %

(9.9) %

(1.2) %

(9.1) %

3.5 %

(8.4) %

(5.7) % Acquisitions

— %

3.4 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.9 % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(2.6) %

(12.6) %

— %

(0.8) %

(2.1) %

(3.7) %

(0.6) %

(1.6) %

(1.4) %

(5.3) % Foreign Currency Impact

0.1 %

(1.2) %

(1.0) %

(2.1) %

(0.6) %

(0.6) %

(0.1) %

(0.9) %

(0.4) %

(1.1) %

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.23



$ 0.89



$ 4.64



$ 5.66

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.26



0.33



0.69



0.57

Transaction Costs

0.01



—



0.01



—

Goodwill Impairment

0.26



—



0.26



—

Loss (Gain) on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.02



0.01



0.10



(0.69)

Loss (Gain) on Sale of Assets

—



(0.06)



0.01



(0.06)

Net Loss (Income) from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



0.01



0.01



(0.07)

Executive Transition Costs

—



0.07



0.05



0.08

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.78



$ 1.25



$ 5.77



$ 5.49



2021 ADJUSTED FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE

Minimum

Maximum 2021 Diluted EPS First Quarter Guidance

$ 1.32



$ 1.52

Transaction Costs

0.16



0.16

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.07



0.07

2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS First Quarter Guidance

$ 1.55



$ 1.75



ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









































































Three Months Ended



Commercial Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission Solutions

Total Regal



Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019 GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

$ 22.2



$ 7.9



$ (14.9)



$ (1.4)



$ 41.3



$ 35.7



$ 25.6



$ 19.5



$ 74.2



$ 61.7

Restructuring and Related Costs

1.5



7.0



7.0



2.9



0.6



2.7



4.9



5.5



14.0



18.1

Transaction Costs

—



—



—



—



—



—



0.7



—



0.7



—

Goodwill Impairment

—



—



10.5



—



—



—



—



—



10.5



—

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—



0.1



—



—



—



—



1.0



0.4



1.0



0.5

Gain on Sale of Real Estate

—



—



—



—



—



(3.8)



—



—



—



(3.8)

Operating Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



—



—



—



0.6



—



—



—



0.6

Executive Transition Costs

—



0.1



—



0.1



—



0.1



—



0.1



—



0.4

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 23.7



$ 15.1



$ 2.6



$ 1.6



$ 41.9



$ 35.3



$ 32.2



$ 25.5



$ 100.4



$ 77.5











































GAAP Operating Margin %

9.8%

3.9%

(10.7)%

(1.0)%

18.4%

17.3%

13.5%

10.2%

9.5%

8.4% Adjusted Operating Margin %

10.5%

7.5%

1.9%

1.2%

18.7%

17.1%

17.0%

13.3%

12.9%

10.5%









































ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









































































Twelve Months Ended



Commercial Systems

Industrial Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission Solutions

Total Regal



Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019 GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

$ 66.2



$ 103.1



$ (5.6)



$ (9.3)



$ 130.0



$ 163.9



$ 89.5



$ 93.4



$ 280.1



$ 351.1

Restructuring and Related Costs

6.4



11.8



12.3



8.4



3.7



4.2



14.4



6.9



36.8



31.3

Transaction Costs

—



0.1



—



—



—



—



0.7



—



0.7



0.1

Goodwill Impairment

—



—



10.5



—



—



—



—



—



10.5



—

Loss (Gain) on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

2.7



(32.6)



0.2



1.0



1.3



(4.7)



1.0



1.6



5.2



(34.7)

Loss (Gain) on Sale of Assets

0.2



—



0.3



—



0.2



(3.8)



(0.1)



—



0.6



(3.8)

Operating (Income) Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(3.3)



—



—



0.4



(0.5)



—



(0.3)



0.4



(4.1)

Executive Transition Costs

0.5



0.6



0.4



0.5



0.5



0.6



0.4



0.5



1.8



2.2

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 76.0



$ 79.7



$ 18.1



$ 0.6



$ 136.1



$ 159.7



$ 105.9



$ 102.1



$ 336.1



$ 342.1











































GAAP Operating Margin %

8.1%

11.4%

(1.1)%

(1.6)%

15.4%

16.9%

12.6%

11.8%

9.6%

10.8% Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.3%

9.1%

3.4%

0.1%

16.1%

16.9%

14.9%

13.0%

11.6%

10.7%

DEBT TO EBITDA

Last Twelve Months



Jan 2, 2021

Dec 28, 2019 Net Income

$ 193.8



$ 242.6

Income Taxes

56.8



61.2

Interest Expense

39.8



53.0

Interest Income

(5.9)



(5.6)

Depreciation and Amortization

131.4



134.5

EBITDA

$ 415.9



$ 485.7

Restructuring and Related Costs

36.8



31.3

Transactions Costs

0.7



0.1

Impairment and Exit Related Costs

5.3



10.0

Executive Transition Costs

1.8



2.2

Goodwill Impairment

10.5



—

Operating Loss (Income) from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

0.4



(4.1)

Loss (Gain) on Sale of Assets

0.6



(3.8)

Gain on Divestiture of Businesses

(0.1)



(44.7)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 471.9



$ 476.7











Current Maturities of Debt

$ 231.0



$ 0.6

Long-Term Debt

840.4



1,136.9

Total Gross Debt

$ 1,071.4



$ 1,137.5

Cash

(611.3)



(331.4)

Net Debt

$ 460.1



$ 806.1











Gross Debt/EBITDA

2.6



2.3

Gross Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

2.3



2.4











Net Debt/EBITDA

1.1



1.7

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

1.0



1.7



OPERATING LEVERAGE - TOTAL REGAL

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions)

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Change

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Change GAAP Income from Operations

$ 74.2



$ 61.7



$ 12.5



$ 280.1



$ 351.1



$ (71.0)

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 100.4



$ 77.5



$ 22.9



$ 336.1



$ 342.1



$ (6.0)



























Net Sales

$ 780.5



$ 738.2



$ 42.3



$ 2,907.0



$ 3,238.0



$ (331.0)

Adjusted Net Sales

$ 780.5



$ 738.0



$ 42.5



$ 2,907.0



$ 3,185.2



$ (278.2)



























GAAP Operating Leverage









29.6 %









21.5 % Adjusted Operating Leverage









53.9 %









2.2 %

FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 125.5



$ 137.3



$ 435.4



$ 408.5

Additions to Property Plant and Equipment

(17.8)



(15.1)



(47.5)



(92.4)

Free Cash Flow

$ 107.7



$ 122.2



$ 387.9



$ 316.1



















GAAP Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 50.4



$ 36.7



$ 189.3



$ 238.9

Goodwill Impairment

10.5



—



10.5



—

Loss (Gain) on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

1.0



0.5



5.2



(34.7)

Tax Effect from Loss (Gain) on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(0.3)



(0.1)



(1.2)



5.4

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation1

$ 61.6



$ 37.1



$ 203.8



$ 209.6



















Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

174.8 %

329.4 %

190.3 %

150.8 %

















1 The Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation is adjusted for the gains and losses on divested businesses and goodwill and asset impairments related to the businesses to be exited and used in the Free Cash Flow Calculation.

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019

Jan 2,

2021

Dec 28, 2019 Income before Taxes

$ 68.8



$ 51.3



$ 250.6



$ 303.8

Provision for Income Taxes

17.3



13.7



56.8



61.2

Effective Tax Rate

25.1 %

26.7 %

22.7 %

20.1 %

















Income before Taxes

$ 68.8



$ 51.3



$ 250.6



$ 303.8

Goodwill Impairment

10.5



—



10.5



—

Loss (Gain) on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

1.0



0.5



5.2



(34.7)

Adjusted Income before Taxes

$ 80.3



$ 51.8



$ 266.3



$ 269.1



















Provision for Income Taxes

$ 17.3



$ 13.7



$ 56.8



$ 61.2

Tax Effect from Loss (Gain) on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.3



0.1



1.2



(5.4)

Non-deductible Portion of Executive Transition Costs

—



(2.3)



(0.5)



(2.3)

Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

$ 17.6



$ 11.5



$ 57.5



$ 53.5



















Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

21.9 %

22.2 %

21.6 %

19.9 %

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Three Months Ended



January 2, 2021



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Net Sales Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021

$ 226.4



$ 139.8



$ 224.5



$ 189.8



$ 780.5

Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

(3.9)



(1.6)



1.1



(1.7)



(6.1)

Organic Sales Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021

$ 222.5



$ 138.2



$ 225.6



$ 188.1



$ 774.4























Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 202.0



$ 138.0



$ 206.4



$ 191.8



$ 738.2

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



(0.2)



—



(0.2)

Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 202.0



$ 138.0



$ 206.2



$ 191.8



$ 738.0























Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Organic Sales Growth %

10.1 %

0.1 %

9.4 %

(1.9) %

4.9 % Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Net Sales Growth %

12.1 %

1.3 %

8.8 %

(1.0) %

5.7 %





















ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Twelve Months Ended



January 2, 2021



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Net Sales Twelve Months Ended Jan 2, 2021

$ 820.2



$ 528.8



$ 846.8



$ 711.2



$ 2,907.0

Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

(0.5)



5.7



5.7



0.4



11.3

Organic Sales Twelve Months Ended Jan 2, 2021

$ 819.7



$ 534.5



$ 852.5



$ 711.6



$ 2,918.3























Net Sales Twelve Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 905.3



$ 575.4



$ 968.5



$ 788.8



$ 3,238.0

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(25.0)



—



(22.2)



(5.6)



(52.8)

Adjusted Net Sales Twelve Months Ended Dec 28, 2019

$ 880.3



$ 575.4



$ 946.3



$ 783.2



$ 3,185.2























Twelve Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Organic Sales Growth %

(6.9) %

(7.1) %

(9.9) %

(9.1) %

(8.4) % Twelve Months Ended Jan 2, 2021 Net Sales Growth %

(9.4) %

(8.1) %

(12.6) %

(9.8) %

(10.2) %

The following tables outline by quarter and full year the 2019 net sales and income from operations, and the full year adjusted diluted earnings per share, illustrating the impact of businesses divested and to be exited.





Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total

Regal Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended March 30, 2019

$ 242.2



$ 138.1



$ 263.3



$ 210.2



$ 853.8

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(12.4)



—



(15.5)



(5.6)



(33.5)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 229.8



$ 138.1



$ 247.8



$ 204.6



$ 820.3























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended March 30, 2019

$ 57.8



$ (4.3)



$ 38.9



$ 28.2



$ 120.6

Restructuring and Related Costs

1.2



0.9



0.1



0.1



2.3

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

0.1



—



—



—



0.1

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(34.6)



1.0



1.3



1.1



(31.2)

Income from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(1.7)



—



(1.9)



(0.3)



(3.9)

Executive Transition Costs

0.4



0.3



0.5



0.4



1.6

Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 23.2



$ (2.1)



$ 38.9



$ 29.5



$ 89.5























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

10.1 %

(1.5) %

15.7 %

14.4 %

10.9 %





















Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

$ 246.3



$ 155.5



$ 267.9



$ 204.0



$ 873.7

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(12.6)



—



(5.6)



—



(18.2)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 233.7



$ 155.5



$ 262.3



$ 204.0



$ 855.5























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

$ 20.8



$ (1.3)



$ 51.7



$ 24.8



$ 96.0

Restructuring and Related Costs

1.1



1.5



0.6



0.4



3.6

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

1.8



—



(6.1)



0.1



(4.2)

Income from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(1.6)



—



(0.1)



—



(1.7)

Executive Transition Costs

0.1



—



—



—



0.1

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 22.2



$ 0.2



$ 46.1



$ 25.3



$ 93.8























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.5 %

0.1 %

17.6 %

12.4 %

11.0 %





Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended September 28, 2019

$ 214.8



$ 143.8



$ 230.9



$ 182.8



$ 772.3

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



(0.9)



—



(0.9)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 214.8



$ 143.8



$ 230.0



$ 182.8



$ 771.4























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended September 28, 2019

$ 16.6



$ (2.3)



$ 37.6



$ 20.9



$ 72.8

Restructuring and Related Costs

2.5



3.1



0.8



0.9



7.3

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.1



—



0.1



—



0.2

Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



0.9



—



0.9

Executive Transition Costs

—



0.1



—



—



0.1

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 19.2



$ 0.9



$ 39.4



$ 21.8



$ 81.3























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

8.9 %

0.6 %

17.1 %

11.9 %

10.5 %





















Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Three Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 202.0



$ 138.0



$ 206.4



$ 191.8



$ 738.2

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



(0.2)



—



(0.2)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 202.0



$ 138.0



$ 206.2



$ 191.8



$ 738.0























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Three Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 7.9



$ (1.4)



$ 35.7



$ 19.5



$ 61.7

Restructuring and Related Costs

7.0



2.9



2.7



5.5



18.1

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



—



(3.8)



—



(3.8)

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.1



—



—



0.4



0.5

Loss from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



0.6



—



0.6

Executive Transition Costs

0.1



0.1



0.1



0.1



0.4

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 15.1



$ 1.6



$ 35.3



$ 25.5



$ 77.5























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

7.5 %

1.2 %

17.1 %

13.3 %

10.5 %





Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Fiscal 2019 Full Year Schedule for Ongoing Business



















Net Sales Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 905.3



$ 575.4



$ 968.5



$ 788.8



$ 3,238.0

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(25.0)



—



(22.2)



(5.6)



(52.8)

Net Sales from Ongoing Business

$ 880.3



$ 575.4



$ 946.3



$ 783.2



$ 3,185.2























GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019

$ 103.1



$ (9.3)



$ 163.9



$ 93.4



$ 351.1

Restructuring and Related Costs

11.8



8.4



4.2



6.9



31.3

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

0.1



—



—



—



0.1

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



—



(3.8)



—



(3.8)

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(32.6)



1.0



(4.7)



1.6



(34.7)

Income from Operations of Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(3.3)



—



(0.5)



(0.3)



(4.1)

Executive Transition Costs

0.6



0.5



0.6



0.5



2.2

Adjusted Income from Operations of Ongoing Business

$ 79.7



$ 0.6



$ 159.7



$ 102.1



$ 342.1























Ongoing Business Adjusted Operating Margin %

9.1 %

0.1 %

16.9 %

13.0 %

10.7 %

2019 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR ONGOING BUSINESS

Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Dec 28,

2019



Mar 30,

2019

Jun 29,

2019

Sep 28,

2019

Dec 28,

2019

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.43



$ 1.52



$ 1.35



$ 1.25



$ 5.55

Earnings Per Share from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(0.03)



(0.03)



—



—



(0.06)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for Ongoing Business

$ 1.40



$ 1.49



$ 1.35



$ 1.25



$ 5.49



