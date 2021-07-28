Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BELOIT, Wis., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC)

Second Quarter Highlights

Sales Growth Accelerates, Up 40% Versus PY and Up 37% on an Organic Basis

Record Adjusted Operating Margin* of 14.0% Up 460 bps versus PY (GAAP Operating Margin 12.3%)

Achieving "300-in-3" 1 Margin Expansion Target Well Ahead of Schedule

Margin Expansion Target Well Ahead of Schedule Record Adjusted Diluted EPS* of $2.28 Up 140% versus PY (GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.94 )

Up 140% versus PY (GAAP Diluted EPS of ) Daily Orders Up 57% in 2Q and Tracking up Mid-20's in July versus PY

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.7x, with Free Cash Flow of $73.5M for Conversion of 90.3%

for Conversion of 90.3% Expect 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS* Range of $8.70 to $9.00 (GAAP Diluted EPS Range of $7.29 to $7.59 )

Update on Rexnord PMC Merger

Closing is On Track for the Second Half of 2021

All Required Regulatory Approvals Received

Special Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for September 1, 2021

Raising Expected 2022 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Greater Than $1.0 Billion and Reiterating Adjusted EBITDA Margin of ~ 21%

CEO Louis Pinkham commented, "Regal's performance in Q2 was very strong – setting a record for operating margin two quarters in a row and exceeding our expectations – with organic sales growth YOY approaching 40% and up low-single digits compared to 2019. This drove adjusted operating margin expansion of nearly 500 basis points versus prior year to a record 14.0% , resulting in adjusted earnings per share growth of 140% YOY and up 53% to 2019."

"The guidance we're providing for 2021 reflects strong top line growth due to market strength as well as share gains, along with continued margin improvement from our multi-year transformation activities. Our targeted mid-point for adjusted 2021 EPS of $8.85 represents 53% growth versus 2020 and 61% versus 2019. In addition, the combination of our 2Q results plus our performance expectations for the second half of this year equate to delivering on our "300-in-3" margin expansion plan well ahead of our three year target. Clearly, the structural changes we've implemented over the last couple years have dramatically transformed Regal."

"As I look ahead, I am highly enthusiastic about our upcoming merger with Rexnord PMC, which is on track to close in the second half of 2021, having now received all required regulatory approvals. At this time, we are awaiting the private letter ruling from the IRS and our shareholder vote scheduled for September 1st. With three months of additional integration planning under our belt, I am even more confident that the combination will deliver tremendous value to all of our stakeholders, driven by best-in-class cost synergies and substantial cross-marketing opportunities. We will leverage Regal's and Rexnord's unparalleled capabilities across the Industrial Powertrain, and continue to deliver the most energy-efficient solutions for our customers."

Mr. Pinkham went on to comment, "Based on strengthening performance at Regal and at Rexnord PMC, and factoring our previously disclosed merger synergy expectations, we now expect the pro forma business to generate more than $1 Billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2022, ahead of our initial expectations."

1 Regal's 300-in-3 margin expansion goal, set at the Company's March 2020 Investor Day, called for 300 bps of adjusted operating margin expansion in three years compared to the 2019 annual result of 10.7%. *This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release.

2021 Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for 2021, including sales growth rates in the high-teens, GAAP diluted EPS in a range of $7.29 to $7.59, and adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $8.70 to $9.00. The mid-point of the adjusted diluted EPS range implies 53% growth versus the prior year.

The Company's adjusted EPS guidance does not give effect to the transaction with respect to Rexnord's Process & Motion Control (PMC) business or any costs or expenses related to the transaction.

A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP EPS guidance to its adjusted EPS guidance is included in a table later in this release.

Segment Performance

Second quarter 2021 segment results versus the prior year:

Power Transmission Solutions net sales were $215.1 million , an increase of 34.9%, or 33.1% on an organic basis. Drivers included strength in alternative energy, the North America general industrial market, the conveying business, C-HVAC and improving demand in Europe . Adjusted operating margin* was 19.4% of adjusted net sales, another record.

, an increase of 34.9%, or 33.1% on an organic basis. Drivers included strength in alternative energy, the general industrial market, the conveying business, C-HVAC and improving demand in . Adjusted operating margin* was 19.4% of adjusted net sales, another record. Climate Solutions net sales were $257.3 million , an increase of 44.4%, or 43.4% on an organic basis. Drivers included strong demand in North America residential HVAC markets, in EMEA and in North America general industrial markets. Notably, orders in the North America residential HVAC business were up 63% in the second quarter on a daily basis, driven by healthy underlying end market demand, weather and some re-stocking activity. Adjusted operating margin* was 18.4% of adjusted net sales.

, an increase of 44.4%, or 43.4% on an organic basis. Drivers included strong demand in residential HVAC markets, in EMEA and in general industrial markets. Notably, orders in the residential HVAC business were up 63% in the second quarter on a daily basis, driven by healthy underlying end market demand, weather and some re-stocking activity. Adjusted operating margin* was 18.4% of adjusted net sales. Commercial Systems net sales were $269.3 million , an increase of 53.1%, or 49.6% on an organic basis. Drivers included strong growth in North America general industrial markets, solid gains in the pool pump market, strong performance in China and share gains in commercial HVAC (C-HVAC). Adjusted operating margin* was 11.6% of adjusted net sales.

, an increase of 53.1%, or 49.6% on an organic basis. Drivers included strong growth in general industrial markets, solid gains in the pool pump market, strong performance in and share gains in commercial HVAC (C-HVAC). Adjusted operating margin* was 11.6% of adjusted net sales. Industrial Systems net sales were $145.2 million , an increase of 20.4%, or 15.2% on an organic basis. Drivers included strength in the data center market and some recovery in the North America industrial motors market. Adjusted operating margin* was 2.3% of adjusted net sales.

*This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER DEFINITIONS

Unaudited

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share (both historical and projected), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net sales, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted operating leverage to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net sales, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we also use the term "organic sales" to refer to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding any sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition ("net sales from business acquired") and excluding any sales from business divested/to be exited ("net sales from business divested/to be exited") recorded prior to the first anniversary of the exit and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's organic sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods. We use the term "organic sales growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. For further clarification, we may use the term "acquisition growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to acquisition sales.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 Net Sales

$ 886.9



$ 634.1



$ 1,701.0



$ 1,368.3

Cost of Sales

635.4



463.8



1,204.1



994.7

Gross Profit

251.5



170.3



496.9



373.6

Operating Expenses

140.2



121.6



288.5



253.4

Asset Impairments

2.3



2.8



2.3



4.3

Total Operating Expenses

142.5



124.4



290.8



257.7

Income from Operations

109.0



45.9



206.1



115.9

Other Income, Net

(1.2)



(1.1)



(2.4)



(2.2)

Interest Expense

11.5



10.6



24.1



22.2

Interest Income

1.7



1.4



3.2



2.5

Income before Taxes

100.4



37.8



187.6



98.4

Provision for Income Taxes

19.2



8.5



39.4



22.4

Net Income

81.2



29.3



148.2



76.0

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1.6



1.2



3.0



2.1

Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 79.6



$ 28.1



$ 145.2



$ 73.9

Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation:















Basic

$ 1.96



$ 0.69



$ 3.57



$ 1.82

Assuming Dilution

$ 1.94



$ 0.69



$ 3.54



$ 1.81

Cash Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.63



$ 0.60

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic

40.7



40.5



40.6



40.6

Assuming Dilution

41.0



40.7



41.0



40.7



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)











Jul 3, 2021

Jan 2, 2021 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 618.5



$ 611.3

Trade Receivables, less Allowances of $18.4 million in 2021 and $18.3 million in 2020

558.0



432.0

Inventories

759.2



690.3

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

148.5



117.7

Total Current Assets

2,084.2



1,851.3











Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets

2,689.5



2,737.7

Total Assets

$ 4,773.7



$ 4,589.0











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable

$ 461.4



$ 360.1

Other Accrued Expenses

246.5



230.9

Current Maturities of Debt

230.9



231.0

Total Current Liabilities

938.8



822.0











Long-Term Debt

789.0



840.4

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

349.4



349.6

Equity:







Total Regal Beloit Corporation Shareholders' Equity

2,665.0



2,544.4

Noncontrolling Interests

31.5



32.6

Total Equity

2,696.5



2,577.0

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 4,773.7



$ 4,589.0



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW















Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income

$ 81.2



$ 29.3



$ 148.2



$ 76.0

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:















Depreciation and Amortization

30.5



33.3



62.3



65.9

Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Assets

(0.1)



0.7



0.5



1.4

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

2.3



2.8



2.3



4.2

Share-Based Compensation Expense

4.5



2.8



7.8



5.5

Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities

(31.3)



18.0



(84.5)



36.6

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

87.1



86.9



136.6



189.6

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment

(13.6)



(9.5)



(24.3)



(20.4)

Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

0.9



2.6



1.8



5.3

Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired

(1.9)



—



(3.8)



—

Proceeds Received from Disposal of Businesses

—



—



—



0.3

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(14.6)



(6.9)



(26.3)



(14.8)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Net Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

—



(239.5)



—



(12.4)

Net Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings

0.2



—



—



—

Proceeds from Long-Term Debt

—



0.1



—



0.1

Repayments of Long-Term Debt

(0.1)



(0.1)



(50.2)



(0.2)

Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(12.2)



(12.1)



(24.4)



(24.3)

Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options

—



0.2



0.1



0.2

Repurchase of Common Stock

—



—



—



(25.0)

Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest

(4.5)



(2.7)



(4.5)



(2.7)

Shares Surrendered for Taxes

(4.2)



(1.4)



(6.1)



(2.5)

Financing Fees Paid

(4.6)



—



(17.0)



—

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(25.4)



(255.5)



(102.1)



(66.8)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

5.0



3.2



(1.0)



(7.2)

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

52.1



(172.3)



7.2



100.8

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

566.4



604.5



611.3



331.4

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 618.5



$ 432.2



$ 618.5



$ 432.2



SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Three Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 Net Sales

$ 269.3



$ 175.9



$ 145.2



$ 120.6



$ 257.3



$ 178.2



$ 215.1



$ 159.4



$ 886.9



$ 634.1

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 269.3



$ 175.9



$ 145.2



$ 120.6



$ 257.3



$ 178.2



$ 215.1



$ 159.4



$ 886.9



$ 634.1











































GAAP Operating Margin

9.4 %

3.5 %

2.1 %

2.7 %

18.1 %

11.2 %

15.8 %

10.4 %

12.3 %

7.2 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

11.6 %

6.0 %

2.3 %

4.3 %

18.4 %

12.4 %

19.4 %

13.6 %

14.0 %

9.4 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth*

49.6 %

(23.6) %

15.2 %

(19.8) %

43.4 %

(31.4) %

33.1 %

(21.1) %

37.2 %

(24.7) % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

— %

(3.8) %

— %

— %

— %

(1.4) %

— %

(0.1) %

— %

(1.5) % Foreign Currency Impact

3.5 %

(1.2) %

5.2 %

(2.6) %

1.0 %

(0.7) %

1.8 %

(0.7) %

2.7 %

(1.2) %









































SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Six Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 Net Sales

$ 506.3



$ 375.3



$ 281.6



$ 250.2



$ 496.4



$ 388.3



$ 416.7



$ 354.5



$ 1,701.0



$ 1,368.3

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 506.3



$ 375.3



$ 281.6



$ 250.2



$ 496.4



$ 388.3



$ 416.7



$ 354.5



$ 1,701.0



$ 1,368.3











































GAAP Operating Margin

10.4 %

4.9 %

2.4 %

1.2 %

18.1 %

12.7 %

13.6 %

12.7 %

12.1 %

8.5 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

11.7 %

6.8 %

2.7 %

2.6 %

18.3 %

13.9 %

19.1 %

14.8 %

13.9 %

10.1 %









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth

31.7 %

(18.1) %

8.1 %

(12.6) %

27.5 %

(23.3) %

15.9 %

(12.6) %

22.1 %

(17.4) % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

— %

(4.2) %

— %

— %

— %

(3.1) %

— %

(1.2) %

— %

(2.4) % Foreign Currency Impact

3.2 %

(0.9) %

4.4 %

(2.2) %

0.3 %

(0.5) %

1.6 %

(0.6) %

2.2 %

(1.0) %

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.94



$ 0.69



$ 3.54



$ 1.81

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.11



0.21



0.14



0.31

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.04



0.05



0.04



0.08

Net Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



—



0.01

Executive Transition Costs

—



—



—



0.05

Transaction Costs

0.19



—



0.55



—

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



—



(0.01)



—

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.28



$ 0.95



$ 4.26



$ 2.26





















2021 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Minimum

Maximum 2021 Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 7.29



$ 7.59

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.30



0.30

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.04



0.04

Transaction Costs

1.14



1.14

Gain on Sales of Assets

(0.07)



(0.07)

2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 8.70



$ 9.00



ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









































































Three Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 GAAP Income from Operations

$ 25.4



$ 6.2



$ 3.1



$ 3.2



$ 46.5



$ 20.0



$ 34.0



$ 16.5



$ 109.0



$ 45.9

Restructuring and Related Costs

4.1



2.3



0.3



2.0



0.3



1.3



0.9



5.3



5.6



10.9

Transaction Costs

—



—



—



—



—



—



7.1



—



7.1



—

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

1.8



2.0



—



—



0.5



0.8



—



—



2.3



2.8

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



—



—



—



—



—



(0.2)



(0.1)



(0.2)



(0.1)

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 31.3



$ 10.5



$ 3.4



$ 5.2



$ 47.3



$ 22.1



$ 41.8



$ 21.7



$ 123.8



$ 59.5











































GAAP Operating Margin %

9.4%

3.5%

2.1%

2.7%

18.1%

11.2%

15.8%

10.4%

12.3%

7.2% Adjusted Operating Margin %

11.6%

6.0%

2.3%

4.3%

18.4%

12.4%

19.4%

13.6%

14.0%

9.4%









































ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









































































Six Months Ended



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 GAAP Income from Operations

$ 52.9



$ 18.3



$ 6.8



$ 3.1



$ 89.8



$ 49.5



$ 56.6



$ 45.0



$ 206.1



$ 115.9

Restructuring and Related Costs

4.3



4.1



0.8



2.9



0.6



2.4



1.6



7.1



7.3



16.5

Transaction Costs

—



—



—



—



—



—



21.8



—



21.8



—

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

1.8



2.7



—



0.2



0.5



1.3



—



—



2.3



4.2

Gain on Sale of Assets

—



—



(0.1)



—



—



—



(0.5)



(0.1)



(0.6)



(0.1)

Operating Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



—



—



—



—



0.4



—



—



—



0.4

Executive Transition Costs

—



0.5



—



0.4



—



0.5



—



0.4



—



1.8

Adjusted Income from Operations

$ 59.0



$ 25.6



$ 7.5



$ 6.6



$ 90.9



$ 54.1



$ 79.5



$ 52.4



$ 236.9



$ 138.7











































GAAP Operating Margin %

10.4%

4.9%

2.4%

1.2%

18.1%

12.7%

13.6%

12.7%

12.1%

8.5% Adjusted Operating Margin %

11.7%

6.8%

2.7%

2.6%

18.3%

13.9%

19.1%

14.8%

13.9%

10.1%

DEBT TO EBITDA





Last Twelve Months







Jul 3, 2021

Jan 2, 2021 Net Income

$ 266.0



$ 193.8

Interest Expense





41.7



39.8

Interest Income





(6.6)



(5.9)

Taxes





73.8



56.8

Depreciation and Amortization





127.8



131.4

EBITDA





$ 502.7



$ 415.9

Restructuring and Related Costs





27.6



36.8

Transactions Costs





22.5



0.7

Impairment and Exit Related Costs





3.3



5.3

Executive Transition Costs





—



1.8

Goodwill Impairment





10.5



10.5

Operating Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited





—



0.4

Loss on Sale of Assets





0.1



0.6

Gain on Divestiture of Businesses





—



(0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 566.7



$ 471.9















Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt





$ 230.9



$ 231.0

Long-Term Debt





789.0



840.4

Total Gross Debt





$ 1,019.9



$ 1,071.4

Cash





(618.5)



(611.3)

Net Debt





$ 401.4



$ 460.1















Gross Debt/EBITDA





2.0



2.6

Gross Debt/Adjusted EBITDA





1.8



2.3















Net Debt/EBITDA





0.8



1.1

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA





0.7



1.0



FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 87.1



$ 86.9



$ 136.6



$ 189.6

Additions to Property Plant and Equipment

(13.6)



(9.5)



(24.3)



(20.4)

Free Cash Flow

$ 73.5



$ 77.4



$ 112.3



$ 169.2



















GAAP Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 79.6



$ 28.1



$ 145.2



$ 73.9

Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments

2.3



2.8



2.3



4.2

Tax Effect from Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments

(0.5)



(0.6)



(0.5)



(0.9)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation1

$ 81.4



$ 30.3



$ 147.0



$ 77.2



















Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

90.3 %

255.4 %

76.4 %

219.2 %



















1 The Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation is adjusted for the gains and losses on divested businesses and goodwill and asset impairments related to the businesses to be exited and used in the Free Cash Flow Calculation.

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020

Jul 3,

2021

Jun 27,

2020 Income before Taxes

$ 100.4



$ 37.8



$ 187.6



$ 98.4

Provision for Income Taxes

19.2



8.5



39.4



22.4

Effective Tax Rate

19.1 %

22.5 %

21.0 %

22.8 %

















Income before Taxes

$ 100.4



$ 37.8



$ 187.6



$ 98.4

Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

2.3



2.8



2.3



4.2

Adjusted Income before Taxes

$ 102.7



$ 40.6



$ 189.9



$ 102.6



















Provision for Income Taxes

$ 19.2



$ 8.5



$ 39.4



$ 22.4

Tax Effect from Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.5



0.6



0.5



0.9

Non-deductible Portion of Executive Transition Costs

—



—



—



(0.5)

Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

$ 19.7



$ 9.1



$ 39.9



$ 22.8



















Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

19.2 %

22.4 %

21.0 %

22.2 %

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Three Months Ended



July 3, 2021



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Net Sales Three Months Ended Jul 3, 2021

$ 269.3



$ 145.2



$ 257.3



$ 215.1



$ 886.9

Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

(6.1)



(6.3)



(1.7)



(2.9)



(17.0)

Organic Sales Three Months Ended Jul 3, 2021

$ 263.2



$ 138.9



$ 255.6



$ 212.2



$ 869.9























Net Sales Three Months Ended Jun 27, 2020

$ 175.9



$ 120.6



$ 178.2



$ 159.4



$ 634.1

Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Jun 27, 2020

$ 175.9



$ 120.6



$ 178.2



$ 159.4



$ 634.1























Three Months Ended Jul 3, 2021 Organic Sales Growth %

49.6 %

15.2 %

43.4 %

33.1 %

37.2 % Three Months Ended Jul 3, 2021 Net Sales Growth %

53.1 %

20.4 %

44.4 %

34.9 %

39.9 %





















ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

Six Months Ended



July 3, 2021



Commercial

Systems

Industrial

Systems

Climate

Solutions

Power

Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal Net Sales Six Months Ended Jul 3, 2021

$ 506.3



$ 281.6



$ 496.4



$ 416.7



$ 1,701.0

Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

(11.9)



(11.1)



(1.3)



(5.8)



(30.1)

Organic Sales Six Months Ended Jul 3, 2021

$ 494.4



$ 270.5



$ 495.1



$ 410.9



$ 1,670.9























Net Sales Six Months Ended Jun 27, 2020

$ 375.3



$ 250.2



$ 388.3



$ 354.5



$ 1,368.3

Adjusted Net Sales Six Months Ended Jun 27, 2020

$ 375.3



$ 250.2



$ 388.3



$ 354.5



$ 1,368.3























Six Months Ended Jul 3, 2021 Organic Sales Growth %

31.7 %

8.1 %

27.5 %

15.9 %

22.1 % Six Months Ended Jul 3, 2021 Net Sales Growth %

34.9 %

12.5 %

27.8 %

17.5 %

24.3 %

