Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BELOIT, Wis., Nov. 4, 2019 -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, reported third quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $1.19. Third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share* were $1.35.

Key financial results for the third quarter 2019 included:

Total net sales of $772.3 million decreased 16.5% from the prior year and included a negative 0.7% impact from foreign currency and a negative 6.2% impact from businesses divested/to be exited. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 9.6%.

decreased 16.5% from the prior year and included a negative 0.7% impact from foreign currency and a negative 6.2% impact from businesses divested/to be exited. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 9.6%. Income from operations was $72.8 million or 9.4% of net sales, up 190 basis points from prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $81.3 million or 10.5% of adjusted net sales, down 110 basis points from prior year.

or 9.4% of net sales, up 190 basis points from prior year. Adjusted income from operations was or 10.5% of adjusted net sales, down 110 basis points from prior year. Adjusted income from operations delevered at 20.7% from prior year.

Inventories down $39.6 million from the end of the second quarter 2019.

from the end of the second quarter 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $140.6 million and capital expenditures totaled $21.1 million , resulting in free cash flow of $119.5 million or 239.5% of adjusted net income.

and capital expenditures totaled , resulting in free cash flow of or 239.5% of adjusted net income. Purchased 1,282,037 shares for a total of $94.1 million .

. The Board of Directors on October 25, 2019 approved a new $250 million share purchase authorization replacing the previous authorization.

Third quarter 2019 segment results versus the prior year third quarter:

Commercial and Industrial Systems segment net sales were $358.6 million , a decrease of 22.4%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 8.6% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 1.1% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 12.7% driven by continued inventory de-stocking in the North American pool pump market, weakness in China industrial demand, a slowdown in the commercial HVAC market combined with account pruning, and continued power generation project delays due to end market overcapacity. Operating margin was 4.0%. Excluding adjustments of $5.8 million , adjusted operating margin was 5.6% of adjusted net sales.

, a decrease of 22.4%. Businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 8.6% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 1.1% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 12.7% driven by continued inventory de-stocking in the North American pool pump market, weakness in industrial demand, a slowdown in the commercial HVAC market combined with account pruning, and continued power generation project delays due to end market overcapacity. Operating margin was 4.0%. Excluding adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 5.6% of adjusted net sales. Climate Solutions segment net sales were $230.9 million , a decrease of 9.6%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 4.6% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.2% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 4.8% driven by the impact from the FER pre-buy in residential HVAC in the first half of the year, OEM destocking, and mild weather in the third quarter. Additionally, there was weakness in commercial refrigeration and ongoing account pruning efforts in the segment, which were partially offset by improving demand in both the Asia Pacific and European end markets. Operating margin was 16.3%. Excluding net adjustments of $1.8 million , adjusted operating margin was 17.1% of adjusted net sales.

, a decrease of 9.6%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 4.6% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.2% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 4.8% driven by the impact from the FER pre-buy in residential HVAC in the first half of the year, OEM destocking, and mild weather in the third quarter. Additionally, there was weakness in commercial refrigeration and ongoing account pruning efforts in the segment, which were partially offset by improving demand in both the and European end markets. Operating margin was 16.3%. Excluding net adjustments of , adjusted operating margin was 17.1% of adjusted net sales. Power Transmission Solutions segment net sales were $182.8 million , a decrease of 12.0%. The businesses divested/to be exited had a negative 2.1% impact, and foreign currency had a negative 0.6% impact. The result was a negative organic sales growth rate of 9.3% driven by a slowdown in North American industrial end markets and continued de-stocking of inventory in the distribution channel. There was also significant weakness in upstream oil & gas, agriculture, and beverage end markets, which were partially offset by strong demand in renewable energy. Operating margin was 11.4%. Excluding net adjustments of $0.9 million , adjusted operating margin was 11.9% of adjusted net sales.

*This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release.

"While the third quarter top line was challenging for Regal, our ability to quickly accelerate cost-out initiatives illustrates the opportunity to improve the long-term profitability of the business. Our financial results reflected lower than expected demand due to the slowdown in industrial markets, the ongoing global trade uncertainties, and the reduction in customer inventories. Despite these headwinds, Regal delevered at a below normal rate in the quarter and saw free cash flow of 240% of adjusted net income. I am very proud of our teams' efforts," said Regal CEO Louis Pinkham.

2019 Outlook

"We are increasing our free cash flow to adjusted net income guidance to over 115% for the year. For EPS, we are lowering our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to $5.45 to $5.55, a reduction of 2.7% at the midpoint. We believe this reduction reflects current market conditions. We continue to accelerate cost-out activities focused on three main initiatives; (1) 80/20 simplification efforts, (2) plant consolidations, of which five have been announced, and (3) product rationalization efforts, particularly in our Commercial and Industrial segment. This, along with growth plans that I have recently reviewed with our teams during the strategic planning process, are compelling value creation opportunities we have at Regal," continued Mr. Pinkham.

The Company forecasts 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.85 to $5.95. The difference between the GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance and the adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance relates to expected restructuring and related costs of $0.34 per share, gain on businesses divested and assets to be exited of $0.70 per share, net income from businesses to be divested/exited of $0.08 per share, and CEO transition costs of $0.04 per share.

The Company's 2019 guidance excludes the sales and earnings from a number of businesses that have been or are expected to be divested or exited. Please see the table in the appendix for details.

As stated in the second quarter 2019 earnings release, the Company closed on July 2, 2019 the divestiture of a vapor recovery business previously included in the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment. The results from the business were included in the Company's second quarter financial statements but excluded from the Company's full year 2019 guidance. The Company's adjusted results for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 exclude this business, which had adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.06 in 2019, prior to the divestiture.

About the Company

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com .

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER DEFINITIONS

Unaudited

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered "non-GAAP" financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share (both historical and projected), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net sales, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted operating leverage to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net sales, adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, net sales from ongoing business, adjusted income from operations of ongoing business, ongoing business adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share for ongoing business are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we also use the term "organic sales" to refer to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding any sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition ("net sales from business acquired") and excluding any sales from business divested/to be exited ("net sales from business divested/to be exited") recorded prior to the first anniversary of the exit and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's organic sales using the currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods. We use the term "organic sales growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. For further clarification, we may use the term "acquisition growth" to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to acquisition sales.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















Unaudited (Amounts in Millions, Except per Share Data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29, 2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29, 2018 Net Sales

$ 772.3



$ 925.4



$ 2,499.8



$ 2,763.9

Cost of Sales

570.4



682.8



1,829.3



2,039.0

Gross Profit

201.9



242.6



670.5



724.9

Operating Expenses

129.1



155.0



371.1



449.5

Goodwill Impairment

—



9.5



—



9.5

Asset Impairments

—



8.7



10.0



8.7

Total Operating Expenses

129.1



173.2



381.1



467.7

Income from Operations

72.8



69.4



289.4



257.2

Other Expenses, net

0.1



0.4



0.4



1.2

Interest Expense

13.5



13.7



40.5



40.9

Interest Income

1.5



1.0



4.0



1.8

Income before Taxes

60.7



56.3



252.5



216.9

Provision for Income Taxes

9.9



3.6



47.5



37.6

Net Income

50.8



52.7



205.0



179.3

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1.1



1.4



2.8



3.7

Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation

$ 49.7



$ 51.3



$ 202.2



$ 175.6

Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation:















Basic

$ 1.20



$ 1.18



$ 4.78



$ 4.01

Assuming Dilution

$ 1.19



$ 1.17



$ 4.75



$ 3.98

Cash Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.30



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.82

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic

41.5



43.4



42.3



43.8

Assuming Dilution

41.7



43.8



42.6



44.1



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)











Sep 28,

2019

Dec 29, 2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 293.0



$ 248.6

Trade Receivables, less Allowances of $9.4 Million in 2019 and $13.3 Million in 2018

491.7



551.9

Inventories

725.7



767.2

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

157.5



250.0

Total Current Assets

1,667.9



1,817.7











Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets

2,810.4



2,806.1

Total Assets

$ 4,478.3



$ 4,623.8











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable

$ 362.3



$ 424.8

Other Accrued Expenses

226.3



258.2

Current Maturities of Debt

0.6



0.5

Total Current Liabilities

589.2



683.5











Long-Term Debt

1,200.3



1,306.6

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

359.7



295.2

Equity:







Total Regal Beloit Corporation Shareholders' Equity

2,301.3



2,310.5

Noncontrolling Interests

27.8



28.0

Total Equity

2,329.1



2,338.5

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 4,478.3



$ 4,623.8



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW







Unaudited (Dollars in Millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29, 2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income

$ 50.8



$ 52.7



$ 205.0



$ 179.3

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:















Depreciation and Amortization

33.9



35.3



100.4



106.3

Loss on Disposal of Assets

1.3



1.1



1.7



3.5

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

0.2



34.9



(35.2)



34.9

Share-Based Compensation Expense

2.6



3.3



10.0



10.5

Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities

51.8



(21.3)



(10.7)



(84.2)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

140.6



106.0



271.2



250.3

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment

(21.1)



(18.7)



(77.3)



(59.2)

Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

—



4.0



1.7



4.4

Net Sales of Investment Securities

—



—



—



0.5

Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired

—



—



—



(161.5)

Proceeds Received from Disposal of Businesses

21.4



—



159.6



—

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities

0.3



(14.7)



84.0



(215.8)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Net (Repayments) Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

(22.7)



(168.3)



(83.1)



25.6

Net (Repayments) Borrowings of Short-Term Borrowings

—



0.1



—



(0.6)

Proceeds from Long-Term Debt

—



900.0



—



900.2

Repayments of Long-Term Debt

—



(786.2)



(24.2)



(786.3)

Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(12.6)



(12.2)



(36.6)



(35.1)

Repurchase of Common Stock

(94.2)



(7.2)



(150.1)



(78.3)

Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest

(1.5)



(1.6)



(1.8)



(1.6)

Shares Surrendered for Taxes

(0.5)



(0.5)



(8.0)



(3.4)

Purchase of Subsidiary Shares from Noncontrolling Interest

—



(0.8)



—



(0.8)

Financing Fees Paid

—



(3.5)



—



(3.5)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

(131.5)



(80.2)



(303.8)



16.2

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(7.7)



(2.3)



(7.0)



(5.9)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

1.7



8.8



44.4



44.8

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

291.3



175.6



248.6



139.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 293.0



$ 184.4



$ 293.0



$ 184.4



SEGMENT INFORMATION









Unaudited































(Dollars in Millions)































Three Months Ended



Commercial & Industrial

Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29, 2018 Net Sales

$ 358.6



$ 462.3



$ 230.9



$ 255.4



$ 182.8



$ 207.7



$ 772.3



$ 925.4

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

—



(46.7)



(0.9)



(13.3)



—



(4.8)



(0.9)



(64.8)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 358.6



$ 415.6



$ 230.0



$ 242.1



$ 182.8



$ 202.9



$ 771.4



$ 860.6



































GAAP Operating Margin

4.0 %

7.6 %

16.3 %

2.3 %

11.4 %

13.5 %

9.4 %

7.5 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

5.6 %

7.7 %

17.1 %

16.4 %

11.9 %

13.8 %

10.5 %

11.6 %

































Components of Net Sales:































Organic Sales Growth*

(12.7) %

5.1 %

(4.8) %

1.5 %

(9.3) %

8.1 %

(9.6) %

4.7 % Acquisitions

— %

9.5 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

4.4 % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(8.6) %

(0.2) %

(4.6) %

(1.0) %

(2.1) %

— %

(6.2) %

(0.3) % Foreign Currency Impact

(1.1) %

(1.1) %

(0.2) %

(0.7) %

(0.6) %

(0.4) %

(0.7) %

(0.8) %

































SEGMENT INFORMATION Unaudited































(Dollars in Millions)































Nine Months Ended



Commercial & Industrial

Systems

Climate Solutions

Power Transmission

Solutions

Total Regal



Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018 Net Sales

$ 1,140.7



$ 1,345.3



$ 762.1



$ 792.6



$ 597.0



$ 626.0



$ 2,499.8



$ 2,763.9

Net Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(25.0)



(134.3)



(22.0)



(50.5)



(5.6)



(14.7)



(52.6)



(199.5)

Adjusted Net Sales*

$ 1,115.7



$ 1,211.0



$ 740.1



$ 742.1



$ 591.4



$ 611.3



$ 2,447.2



$ 2,564.4



































GAAP Operating Margin

7.7 %

7.1 %

16.8 %

10.4 %

12.4 %

12.8 %

11.6 %

9.3 % Adjusted Operating Margin*

5.7 %

7.6 %

16.8 %

15.3 %

13.0 %

13.1 %

10.8 %

11.1 %

































Components of Net Sales:































Organic Sales Growth

(8.7) %

4.8 %

0.4 %

3.4 %

(2.2) %

9.1 %

(4.5) %

5.4 % Acquisitions

2.6 %

6.0 %

— %

— %

— %

— %

1.2 %

2.8 % Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(7.3) %

0.5 %

(3.5) %

(1.1) %

(1.4) %

— %

(5.0) %

(0.1) % Foreign Currency Impact

(1.8) %

1.2 %

(0.7) %

0.1 %

(1.0) %

1.0 %

(1.3) %

0.8 %

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018

Sep 28,

2019

Sep 29,

2018 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.19



$ 1.17



$ 4.75



$ 3.98

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.14



0.03



0.24



0.09

Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs

—



0.01



—



0.09

(Gain) Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

—



0.61



(0.70)



0.61

Net (Income) Loss from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

0.02



(0.11)



(0.08)



(0.29)

CEO Transition Costs

—



—



0.03



—

Impact of the New US Tax Legislation

—



(0.15)



—



(0.15)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.35



$ 1.56



$ 4.24



$ 4.33



2019 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Minimum

Maximum 2019 Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 5.85



$ 5.95

Restructuring and Related Costs

0.34



0.34

Gain on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited

(0.70)



(0.70)

Net Income from Businesses Divested/to be Exited

(0.08)



(0.08)

CEO Transition Costs

0.04



0.04

2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$ 5.45



$ 5.55

