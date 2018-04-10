Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition

Nicotra Gebhardt S.p.A. is a leader in critical, energy-efficient systems for ventilation and air quality. The business manufactures, sells and services fans and blowers under the brand of Nicotra Gebhardt. The business of Industrie CBI S.p.A. was not included in the scope of this transaction.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products serving markets throughout the world. The company is comprised of three business segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

