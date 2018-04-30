"Our business continues to generate strong operating cash enabling us to reinvest in the business, pursue strategic growth opportunities and return capital to shareholders. Over the last three years we have returned over $126 million to our shareholders through regular quarterly dividends," said Regal Chairman and CEO Mark Gliebe.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products serving markets throughout the world. The company is comprised of three business segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-beloit-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-increase-of-8-300639353.html

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation

Related Links

http://www.regal-beloit.com

