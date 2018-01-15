Regal Beloit Corporation To Hold Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 AM CST (10:00 AM EST) on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investors website: http://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or 1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 9006547 when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or 1.412.317.0088 (international callers), replay access code 10115694. Both will be accessible until May 8, 2018.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products serving markets throughout the world. The company is comprised of three business segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

