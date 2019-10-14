Regal Beloit Corporation to Hold Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 4, 2019

BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CST (10:00 am EST) on Monday, November 4, 2019. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investors website: https://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 8512252# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 10135317#. Both will be accessible until February 4, 2020.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

