Regal Beloit Corporation To Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be presenting at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 8:00 AM EST. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 180 days following the presentation at the link referenced above.

Regal Beloit Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation

