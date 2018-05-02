Regal Beloit Corporation to Present at Oppenheimer 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

BELOIT, Wis., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be presenting at Oppenheimer's 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 1:05 pm EDT.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation at the link referenced above.