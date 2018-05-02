BELOIT, Wis., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be presenting at Oppenheimer's 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 1:05 pm EDT.
The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation at the link referenced above.
Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products serving markets throughout the world. The company is comprised of three business segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-beloit-corporation-to-present-at-oppenheimer-13th-annual-industrial-growth-conference-300641516.html
SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation
