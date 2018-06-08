Regal Beloit Corporation to Present at Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

BELOIT, Wis., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be presenting at Stifel's 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 10:55 am EDT.

The audio will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation at the link referenced above.