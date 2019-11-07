Regal Beloit Corporation to Present at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

BELOIT, Wis., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be presenting at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 7:30 am CST.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation at the link referenced above.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation

Related Links

http://www.regalbeloit.com

