Regal Celebrates Father's Day with an Exclusive BOGO Offer

"Regal is thankful for the amazing dads who support their kids each and every day," said Timm Walsh, Vice President of Corporate Box Office at Regal. "We have a variety of movies for every dad, from laugh-out-loud comedies to action-packed adventures. Make Father's Day unforgettable with a trip to the theatre, complete with Regal's delicious concessions."

Starting Monday, June 11 guests can purchase eCards online at https://regmovi.es/DadPress. For every $50 in eCards purchased, guests will receive a $10 Concessions Promo eCard, redeemable for delicious treats at any Regal theatre nationwide. Regal eCards have no expiration date, and Concessions Promo eCards are valid from June 11 to July 11.

Regal fans are encouraged to like Regal Cinemas' Facebook page and download the Regal mobile app. Moviegoers can program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices. The Regal mobile app also gives patrons the ability to join the Regal Crown Club from their phones for on-the-go access. Through the industry-leading Regal Crown Club, approximately 14-million active members each year accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks and movies. Free membership is also available online at http://www.regmovies.com/Crown-Club.

