Regal Cineworld Appoints Brian McAndrews As Chairman And Adopts Regal Global Entertainment Corporate Name

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Cineworld today announced that shareholders have approved the appointment of media and entertainment executive Brian McAndrews as Chairman of the Board, and the corporate business's renaming to Regal Global Entertainment.

McAndrews succeeds former Regal Cineworld chairman Eric Foss, who notified the Board earlier this year of his intention not to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, following his appointment as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Primo Brands Corporation.

Brian McAndrews, chairman of Regal Global Entertainment. Regal Global Entertainment

McAndrews has led companies across media, advertising technology, and entertainment for more than three decades. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The New York Times Company and previously served as President, CEO and Chairman of Pandora Media. Earlier in his career, he was CEO of aQuantive, a Senior Vice President of Microsoft, and served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of ABC Sports.

"Brian has spent his career at the intersection of media and technology, and he understands consumer behavior as well as anyone in the business," said Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Global Entertainment. "As we continue to strengthen and modernize our business, his experience and perspective will be extremely valuable in helping guide our next chapter."

"We're grateful for Eric's many contributions to the Board during his time with us. His steady leadership and deep expertise were invaluable to our company during a period of significant transformation, and we wish him every success in his new role at Primo Water."

Brian McAndrews said: "Regal Global Entertainment is in an exciting moment in its history, with a talented leadership team, a compelling strategy, and strong operational momentum. The company is continuing to invest in growth while also evolving how it positions itself within the broader entertainment landscape. I'm looking forward to working with Eduardo, the Board and the leadership team as the business continues building on that progress."

The switch to Regal Global Entertainment as the company's corporate name better aligns with a reflection of the company's current operations, as well as the potential for future opportunities as the business continues to evolve. Consumer-facing brands including Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, and Planet will continue operating under their existing names.

Regal Global Entertainment operates the world's second largest cinema exhibition network, serving millions of moviegoers annually across the United States and Europe through a portfolio of leading theatrical brands and premium entertainment experiences.

About Regal Global Entertainment

Regal Global Entertainment operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Regal brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Regal Global Entertainment is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

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SOURCE Regal Global Entertainment