Regal Cineworld inks global deal with cinema technology leader Barco to bring Laser by Barco to 4,000 screens by 2030

Barco's award-winning Series 4 laser projection solutions to enhance the moviegoing experiences for tens of millions of consumers around the world

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest cinema chain, and Barco, the leader in laser-powered cinema solutions, announced a new initiative to install 4,000 Barco Series 4 laser projectors in theatres across the United States, United Kingdom, and other European markets by 2030. This significant move aims to enhance the moviegoing experience for tens of millions of guests globally with the upgrade to laser delivering elevated movie presentation, image quality, operations, and environmental efficiencies for Regal Cineworld.

Regal Cineworld Logo

Regal Cineworld is leveraging an integrated tech stack for the global rollout that includes a Barco Series 4 projector and Barco media server for each installation. With the comprehensive Barco cinema technology system onboard, the exhibitor will enjoy enhanced fleet management and operations with seamless system integration and projector parts commonality. The deal also includes operator training benefits and real-time insights with Barco's connectivity solution to support operational efficiency. All sites will be marketed as featuring Barco's laser projection to highlight the upgraded cinema experience to moviegoers.

"Through our commitment to provide the latest and most innovative technologies in our theatres, we are excited to expand our partnership with Barco through access to their state-of-the-art laser projectors, providing the best visual experience for our guests," said Eduardo Acuna, CEO of Regal Cineworld Group. "We continue to invest in our theatres with the overall goal of creating and delivering the best moviegoing experience for our guests."

The award-winning Barco Series 4 laser projection family brings improved picture contrast, more vivid color, and industry-leading image brightness and light levels. Regal Cineworld's wide move to laser also offers a more environmentally friendly way to present movies with less waste, including the elimination of consumables such as xenon lamps and a significant reduction in energy usage.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Regal Cineworld and bring Laser by Barco to more moviegoers around the world," said Gerwin Damberg, EVP of Barco Cinema. "Today's audiences have high expectations for their entertainment experiences, and we look forward to delighting them with the stunning picture quality, high brightness, and crisp onscreen images that Barco laser projection is known for."

"In 2024, our long-standing relationship with Regal Cineworld enjoyed a special milestone as together we premiered HDR by Barco to moviegoers in New York, Miami, and London. This deal further advances our shared ambition to deliver exceptional cinema experiences to global audiences," adds Casey Collins, Barco VP Sales Cinema for North America.

Barco and Regal Cineworld have a nearly 20-year history, starting in 2007 with Barco's Series 1 digital cinema projectors. The collaboration between the companies expanded this year with the inclusion of three Regal Cineworld locations in the inaugural exhibition of HDR by Barco, the technology company's premium cinema HDR projection offering.

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration technology. Its innovative solutions drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology. Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 1,050 million euro in 2023. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2024.

About Regal Cineworld

Regal Cineworld operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Regal Cineworld is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, a truly unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

SOURCE Barco, Inc.