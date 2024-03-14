Regal Clean Adds A Crowning Touch To Cleaning Supplies With A New All-In-One Solution That Takes The Hassle Out Of House Chores

Regal Clean will be featured at booth N7322 at The Inspired Home Show, March 17-19, in Chicago, IL at McCormick Place.

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cismea Global, today announced the launch of the Regal Clean Total Home Cleaning Set, an innovative six-product value pack that provides consumers with the essential tools needed for efficiently cleaning their home - which for many is their personal palace. And, since consumers want to give their homes the royal treatment, every item in the set is designed with the highest quality in mind for a superior cleaning experience that won't break the bank.

While home cleaning is a necessary chore, no one wants to deal with the hassle of buying separate brooms, mops and dustpans. This can be both cumbersome and costly. But with Regal Clean's Total Home Cleaning Set, consumers can now enjoy the convenience of having six different tools packed into one box - a $45 savings vs buying separately. Furthermore, they also receive a bonus long handle dish brush in each kit for even more value. It's truly a simple fix for those who have a Kool-Aid budget, but still have caviar taste.

The full line of products (+main features) in the set includes…

FLOOR MOP

Washable and replaceable pad

Super-absorbent microfiber mop

Built-in scouring pad for stubborn stains

BROOM AND DUSTPAN

Long handle – better for your back!

Comb for fur removal - great if you have pets!

Grooved pan for easy emptying

MULTI PURPOSE WASHER AND SQUEEGEE

Reusable microfiber pads

Rubber blade to scrape wet surfaces for faster drying

TWIST MOP

Super absorbent microfiber mop head

Self-wringing twist action - so hands stay clean

Scrubbing pad for stubborn stains

BATHROOM BRUSH

180º swivel design

Interchangeable scrubber pad and brush for most basic cleaning needs

Back-friendly: easy cleaning, without climbing, bending or kneeling

DUAL BRUSH FLOOR SWEEPER

Dual brush heads and corner sweepers

Attached bristle cleaner

Strong but lightweight

For more information about Regal Clean, or for insights on how to offer this product via retail, please contact Richard Dewhirst, CMO of Cismea Global, [email protected]

For media interviews, additional product images, or video assets, please contact, Kimberley Brown, Core Insights 360 PR at [email protected]

