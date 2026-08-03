Regal Global Entertainment Delivers Biggest Weekend in Company History

Circuit achieves more than $160 million in global revenue, driven by debut of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and continued success of "The Odyssey"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Global Entertainment delivered the biggest four day weekend globally in the company's history (July 30-Aug. 2), generating more than $160 million in combined worldwide box office and concessions revenue as the highly anticipated debut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, together with the continued blockbuster performance of The Odyssey, brought millions of moviegoers to Regal, Cineworld, Cinema City, Picturehouse, and Planet locations around the world.

Regal

The record-breaking weekend was driven by extraordinary audience demand for both new and returning releases on a global basis. Regal also achieved the highest ever SPP (spend per patron) in company history, fueled by sold-out collectible merchandise, huge demand for food and drink, and guests embracing the complete theatrical experience.

Regal captured one of the highest shares of U.S. moviegoing in its history over the weekend with its highest grossing weekend of all time. Thirteen Regal locations ranked among the nation's top 20 highest-grossing theatres, including the top-ranking theatre in the country, Regal Irvine Spectrum.

"This weekend was a reminder of what makes theatrical exhibition so special," said Eduardo Acuña, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Global Entertainment. "Whether audiences came for superheroes, epic adventures, or family favorites, they chose to experience those stories together on the big screen. That's a testament to the incredible work of our studio partners and filmmakers and to the enduring power of the theatrical experience."

"Congratulations to our partners at Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Disney, and every filmmaker, cast and crew whose work inspired audiences around the world this weekend. And congratulations to our thousands of Regal Global Entertainment team members, whose passion, hospitality, and commitment created unforgettable experiences for millions of guests," said Acuna.

Guests in the United States embraced Regal's premium experiences throughout the weekend, driving the highest-grossing weekend ever for the company's 4DX, ScreenX, and RPX auditoriums as audiences sought out immersive ways to experience movies.

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivered a spectacular opening weekend and The Odyssey continued its remarkable run following its record-breaking debut, audiences also turned out in force for Regal's strong family lineup, including Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, and Moana. The combination of blockbuster event films and family favorites created sustained momentum across Regal's theatres from morning through late-night showtimes, demonstrating the continued strength of a diverse theatrical slate.

The historic weekend extended well beyond the box office. Regal delivered the highest SPP in company history as guests purchased record volumes of food and beverages throughout the weekend. Demand for collectible merchandise also exceeded expectations, with multiple Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey items selling out across the circuit.

The record performance reinforces the continued strength of the theatrical marketplace and demonstrates the value of a healthy release slate that offers something for every moviegoer. With a strong lineup of major releases still to come throughout the remainder of 2026, Regal is looking to build on the current momentum in moviegoing.

Advance tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and other current releases at Regal locations across the country are available at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com.

About Regal Global Entertainment

Regal Global Entertainment operates the second largest theatrical exhibition business in the world with 7,648 screens across 629 locations. Through its Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Regal brands, the company is committed to delivering exceptional moviegoing experiences through premium large formats, innovative loyalty and subscription programs, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and outstanding guest service.

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SOURCE Regal