This July Regal and Nathan's Famous Are Serving Up a Hot Dog Summer with Big Rewards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is declaring July as Hot Dog Summer with the launch of upgraded quarter pound Nathan's Famous hot dogs paired with Heinz condiments at concession stands everywhere. From July 1 to August 2, Regal Crown Club members can enjoy this summer's biggest blockbusters while earning rewards worth relishing for every Nathan's Famous hot dog purchase.

Hot Dog Summer at Regal

"At Regal, we're consistently working to elevate every element of the moviegoing experience, and this summer, we're focused on offering bigger and better hot dogs," said Jake Bishop, Head of Food & Beverage at Regal. "Every aspect of our hot dogs has been reconsidered from meat to bun to condiments to package, upgrading each detail to provide moviegoers with the best hot dog around."

To encourage moviegoers yet to try Regal's revamped snack, Regal Crown Club "not doggers" who have never purchased a hot dog will receive a free toppings upgrade added to their accounts. Members can redeem their toppings upgrade to turn a savory 100% beef Nathan's Famous Classic Dog into either a Chili Cheese Dog or the limited-time Coyote vs Acme Dynamite Dog featuring chili, cheese, and jalapenos, at no additional cost.

Every eligible Nathan's Famous hot dog purchase at Regal will count toward special rewards for loyalty members. Regal Crown Club members will earn 1,000 extra credits when purchasing their first hot dog and will receive a free Nathan's Famous Classic Dog after every fifth purchase. From July 1 to August 2, loyalty members purchasing 80 hot dogs to surpass Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest world record (of 76 in 10 minutes) would earn up to 16 free hot dogs. You "mustardmit" that's a pretty good deal!

With their second Nathan's Famous hot dog purchase, members will automatically be entered into a superfan sweepstakes for a chance to win a three-night luxury trip to Coney Island for one member and a guest, which includes sightseeing passes, a guided tour, $500 spending money, and an opportunity to serve as a guest judge at the 2027 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The biggest hot dog connoisseurs can even compete for more prizes and the chance to be crowned an inaugural Regal Hot Dog Champion. Regal's top five hot dog purchasers during Hot Dog Summer (July 1-August 2) will win an exclusive Nathan's Famous-themed popcorn bucket complete with a hot dog holder, inspired by the iconic Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion's bejeweled Yellow Mustard Belt.

On National Hot Dog Day (July 15) in partnership with Nathan's Famous, Regal Crown Club members named "Nathan"—whether famous, infamous, or lesser known—on their registered accounts will receive a free colossal quarter pound Nathan's Famous Classic Dog available for redemption through Regal's mobile app while they "ketchup" on this summer's biggest blockbusters.

Moviegoers can ensure every eligible hot dog purchase counts toward these special rewards by joining the Regal Crown Club for free through the Regal mobile app or at REGmovies.com. In addition to tracking their progress throughout the promotion, loyalty members can conveniently purchase movie tickets to the season's biggest titles and order their favorite snack in advance, making it easier than ever to enjoy the entirety of Hot Dog Summer.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,386 screens in 394 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact(s)

Emma Messer

Communications & Philanthropy Manager

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal