"The Odyssey" Drives Regal's Biggest Audience Share of the Year

Christopher Nolan's Epic Scores Biggest Ever IMAX Weekend for a Movie

and Becomes the Leading IMAX 70MM Movie in Regal History

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal moviegoers turned out in force for The Odyssey, generating $22.9 million in ticket sales over opening weekend and delivering Regal's strongest audience share of any film released this year. The Odyssey also scored Regal's biggest ever three-day weekend for an IMAX movie and became the leading IMAX 70MM film in Regal history in just one weekend.

The Odyssey IMAX 70MM Regal

"The Odyssey is exactly the kind of film that reminds people why they love going to the movies," said Eduardo Acuña, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Global Entertainment. "Christopher Nolan has created an extraordinary cinematic experience that audiences want to see on the biggest screens with the best presentation possible. From sold-out IMAX 70MM screenings to guests joining us at three o'clock in the morning, this weekend showed that when filmmakers create truly event-worthy movies, audiences respond."

Regal theatres ranked among the top-performing locations in the United States for Christopher Nolan's epic, claiming five of the ten highest-grossing theatres for the film through standout weekends at Regal Houston Marq'E, Regal Irvine Spectrum, Regal LA Live, Regal Opry Mills, and Regal Union Square.

More than half of Regal's ticket sales came from premium format auditoriums, led by IMAX including the IMAX 70MM film presentation that allows audiences to experience The Odyssey exactly as Christopher Nolan intended. While delivering Regal's biggest ever three-day weekend, The Odyssey also became the exhibitor's highest selling film of all time in both IMAX 70MM and 70MM projection in its first few days of release.

"Thanks to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, it was an excellent weekend for cinema, and we're glad IMAX could contribute so meaningfully to Regal's strong results—with several of its locations ranking among our best performing in the country," said Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX.

Demand remained exceptionally strong throughout opening weekend, prompting Regal to add 72 overnight screenings beginning as early as 2:00 a.m. Thousands of moviegoers attended these late-night showtimes with 3:00 a.m. performances filling more than half of available seats.

Success of The Odyssey at Regal extended beyond ticket sales. The film's opening weekend generated Regal's highest weekly concession sales of 2026, surpassing the previous high established during the opening of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Concession sales tracked 10% ahead of Regal's year-to-date average and 8% above the comparable weekend last year, reflecting strong guest engagement throughout the circuit.

Demand for The Odyssey merch also exceeded expectations with the IMAX Film Camera Bucket and Trojan Horse Collectible Container both reaching sell-out conditions by the end of opening weekend. Advance tickets for The Odyssey at Regal locations nationwide are available at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com.

About Regal

Regal Global Entertainment operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world under the Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Regal brands. As of June 30, 2026, Regal's cinema network consists of 5,448 screens in 402 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia, American Samoa, and Guam. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing guests with the largest selection of premium formats (4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available at REGmovies.com.

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SOURCE Regal