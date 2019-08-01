Regal Healthcare Capital Partners Closes $165 million Fund II at Hard Cap

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm is pleased to announce the first and final closing of its second private equity fund, RHCP II, L.P. ("Fund II") at the hard cap of $165 million.

Fund II, raised in less than two and a half months, surpassed its initial target of $125 million and will continue Regal's strategy of partnering with leading entrepreneurs in the healthcare services space. Together with Regal's first fund, which was raised in February 2018, Regal now manages a total committed capital base of over $250 million.

Regal's investor base remains largely the same, with almost $100 million of Fund II's capital commitments coming from investors in Regal's first fund. Regal also attracted substantial inbound interest from a number of quality institutions and invited a select group to participate in Fund II. Additionally, the general partners of Regal have committed to invest a substantial amount of capital alongside Fund II.

"We are extremely grateful for the support we've received from our existing and new investors. Their confidence will allow us to continue on our mission of partnering with leading entrepreneurs to create high-quality healthcare businesses that put the patient first," said David Kim, MD, General Partner at Regal. "We are excited to build on the momentum of our first fund by investing in great healthcare businesses and delivering superior returns to our investors," said Jon Santemma, General Partner at Regal.

DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Regal Healthcare Capital Partners. Regal did not use a placement agent.

About Regal

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal") is a New York-based private equity focused exclusively on lower-middle market healthcare services companies. Regal seeks to partner with healthcare entrepreneurs across the United States, with a focus on providing high-quality, accessible, and convenient care to all patients. Regal targets equity investments of $20 - $30 million in each opportunity, with target investments ranging in size from $2 - $5 million of EBITDA.

