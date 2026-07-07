Regal Healthcare Capital Partners Closes Fund IV Above Target at $610 Million

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in healthcare services companies, announced the final close of its fourth private equity fund, RHCP IV ("Fund IV") at $610 million of total commitments, including approximately $575 million of external commitments on an original target of $550 million.

Since 2018, Regal has raised nearly $1.3 billion of aggregate commitments across the firm's first four funds to continue its strategy of partnering with leading entrepreneurs in the healthcare services space.

Fund IV received strong support from its existing investor base and secured new commitments from several blue-chip investors, including prominent endowments and foundations, asset managers, consultants, and public pension plans, successfully expanding its investor base by both geography and investor type.

"The quality and diversity of our Fund IV investor base speaks for itself, and we are deeply grateful to our longstanding partners and new investors alike for the trust they have placed in us," said David Kim, MD, General Partner at Regal. "Fund IV reflects the confidence our investors have placed in our team and strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead," said Jon Santemma, General Partner at Regal.

Lazard served as the exclusive placement agent for the fundraise. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Regal.

About Regal

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal") is a New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on lower-middle market healthcare services companies. Regal seeks to partner with healthcare entrepreneurs across the United States, with a focus on providing high-quality, accessible, and convenient care to all patients. Regal targets equity investments of ~$75 million in each opportunity, with target investments generally ranging in size from $20–$100 million of revenue and $2–$10 million of EBITDA.

For more information, please visit www.regalhcp.com.

Contact Info:

Regal Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Regal Healthcare Capital Partners