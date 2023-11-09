Regal Healthcare Selected by Inc. Magazine as a Founder-Friendly Investment Firm for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal") is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by Inc. Magazine ("Inc.") as a Founder-Friendly Investment Firm for the second consecutive year.* Inc.'s annual list of Founder-Friendly Investors recognizes private equity and venture capital firms with leading track records of successfully working with and supporting entrepreneurs. To compile the list, Inc., in part, interviewed founders who have completed transactions with private equity and venture capital firms to hear their experiences and assess how the founders' businesses have grown during these partnerships. To see the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023.

Since its founding in 2018, Regal has partnered with the founders of 13 healthcare services businesses. Regal is a partner of choice for founders due to the breadth of experience of its team, which includes founders who have navigated the process of choosing an operating and financial partner, operators who have executed high growth strategies delivering clinical excellence, and financiers who have helped these companies optimally capitalize for expansion. The Regal team includes physicians, healthcare services experts, entrepreneurs and operators.

Prior to co-founding Regal, Dr. David Kim, an emergency room physician and serial healthcare entrepreneur, navigated the process of choosing and successfully working with private equity partners multiple times. This track record and experience gives Regal an unmatched ability to work seamlessly with founders.

"We are thrilled that Inc. has recognized our unique ability to help healthcare founders grow their businesses while still providing access to quality healthcare," said Dr. Kim. "We look forward to continuing to lend our operational and financial expertise to help our partner founders overcome obstacles and meet their full potential," added Regal co-founder Jon Santemma.

About Regal

Regal is a New York-based control growth equity and buyout firm that partners with leading healthcare entrepreneurs and supports them with strategic, financial, operational and managerial expertise, as well as equity capital, to enable their businesses to reach their full potential. Regal typically seeks to partner with companies with $20-100 million of annual revenue and $2-10 million of annual EBITDA. For more information, visit www.regalhcp.com.

Disclaimer

*Inc. Magazine announced the "2023 Founder-Friendly Investors" award in October 2023. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For firms to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Inc. Magazine selected the awarded applicants by assessing each applicant's responses to the nomination form and interviewing founder references in relation to the year 2023. Regal is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, Regal paid a fee to be considered for this award. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Regal. This award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of Regal which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the announcement of the award. As such, this award is not indicative of Regal's future performance and does not reflect the experience of, or any rating by, Regal's investors and generally does not relate to investment advisory services to clients.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security or of any fund or account the Regal manages or offers.

