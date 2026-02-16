NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Investments , a boutique asset manager with $2.4 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), today announced a shift in its 2026 capital allocation strategy. The firm plans to reduce its exposure to public equities and increase its focus on private equity opportunities in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The strategy emphasizes investment in middle-market companies in sectors such as logistics, energy, and agriculture technology.

Regal Investments Signals Mastery of ‘Unconquered Markets’ with Strategic Private Equity Expansion in the Global South

"We're reallocating capital toward private markets in developing regions where we see structural opportunities," said Roble Regal, Founder and CEO of Regal Investments. "Our focus is on companies with established operations in essential industries."

The Strategic Shift

The 2026 strategy includes:

Geographic Expansion: Increased investment activity in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with focus on infrastructure-related sectors.

Increased investment activity in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with focus on infrastructure-related sectors. Portfolio Rebalancing: Reduced allocation to public equity indices in favor of private equity investments.

Reduced allocation to public equity indices in favor of private equity investments. Sector Focus: Targeting profitable companies in logistics, energy infrastructure, and agricultural technology.

Targeting profitable companies in logistics, energy infrastructure, and agricultural technology. Investment Criteria: Prioritizing companies with positive EBITDA and established market positions in their respective regions.

About Regal Investments

Regal Investments is a global leader in alternative asset management, commanding a portfolio of $2.4 billion AUM as of Q1 2026. The firm focuses on implementing novel strategies and technologies to maximize client ROI.

Contact

Global Head of Operations

Graham H

Regal Investments

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904979/Regal_Investments_Expansion.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904979/Regal_Investments_Expansion.jpg

SOURCE Regal Investments