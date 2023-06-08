Regal Lager Launches Terra Premium Plant-Based Diapers and Wipes in the United States and Canada

Instant Dryness and 12+ Hours of Protection Against Wetness Means Parents Buy Less, Use Less, and Trash Less, Without Sacrificing Functionality

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby and children's products distributor, Regal Lager, announced today that it is now distributing New Zealand based Terra's premium plant-based diapers and wipes in the U.S. and Canada.

Diapers and Training Pants

Terra Plant-Based Diapers

Terra Diapers and Training Pants are made from 85% plant-based materials and boast 360 degree absorbency, instant dryness, and 12+ hours of protection against wetness. In addition, Terra plant-based diapers are dermatologically tested, help prevent diaper rash, feature skin-loving natural fibers, and have a non-toxic wetness indicator, so no chemicals are used to detect wetness. They contain 0% chlorine, fragrance, latex, parabens, phthalates, and bleach and use food-safe ink on product and the recyclable paper packaging thereby creating an eco diaper that actually works.

Terra Diapers are made from the highest-quality plant-based materials. The diaper and training pants' backsheet is made from 100% bamboo fiber (which is very different than bamboo viscose); the 100% USA natural wood pulp is FSC certified; and the PLA water resistant sheet is made using non-GMO, sustainable corn starch, which doesn't leak but does let heat out to create a cool, dry environment that reduces diaper rash and irritation.

Terra Diapers are available in sizes 1-6 (newborn-35 lbs+); Terra Training Pants are available in sizes 4-6 (22 lbs-35 lbs+).

100% Biodegradable Bamboo Wipes

Terra's eco-friendly wipes are made from 100% biodegradable FSC-certified bamboo fiber (not bamboo viscose) and 99.5+% pure New Zealand water. They contain 0% plastic, chemicals, fragrance, or optical brighteners and are made from a textured, cross-woven fabric for extra durability. Terra Baby Wipes have been rated 'excellent' for all skin types by Dermatest.

Terra's Bamboo Wipes are available in three options:

Pure NZ Water

Using crystal clear New Zealand water, Terra Wipes provide a naturally simple, yet nourishing cleanse for your baby. Complemented with soothing Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, these baby wipes are perfect for sensitive skin.

Containing locally sourced MG650+ Manuka Honey , Terra Wipes are moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and perfect for delicate, sensitive skin. Using the renowned natural healing properties of Manuka Honey , Terra Wipes soothe baby's sensitive skin and prevent rashes while gently cleansing and nourishing.

As a Kiwi business, Terra is no stranger to taking natural kiwi ingredients and making great products out of them. A staple in the New Zealand kitchen, kiwifruit is rich in vitamins and the extract provides natural moisturizing and cleansing benefits for skin.

Transparency

Babies' skin is extremely sensitive, up to 5 times thinner than adults and much more absorbent.

And, little ones spend almost all day every day in a diaper, so being transparent about our ingredients and the quality of our products is key to Terra's mission of changing the world from the bottom up. For more information on Terra's certifications, and safety and performance tests, please visit https://www.terragentle.com/pages/transparency .

"Regal Lager is thrilled to offer Terra's unparalleled diapers and wipes to parents in North America and cannot wait to see the positive effect the products have on their daily lives," said Bengt Lager, President of Regal Lager. "We're proud to represent a company like Terra that takes the best ingredients that Mother Nature has to offer and combines them with cutting edge manufacturing, technology and human innovation, without sacrificing performance."

Terra Diapers and Training Pants retail for $13.95 per pack; count varies by size. Terra Baby Wipes sell for $5.95 per pack of 70 wipes. All Terra products are available at www.terragentle.com and Amazon.

For more information or to request media samples, please email Samantha Breen at [email protected] . For wholesale inquiries, please click here to fill out a Sales Inquiry Form.

About Terra:

Proudly headquartered in beautiful, clean and green New Zealand, Terra combines the best of natural ingredients and technology - plus good old kiwi innovation - to create quality products that are gentle on families and on the environment. For more information on Terra, please visit www.terragentle.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Regal Lager

In June 2023, Regal Lager launched Terra's premium plant-based diapers and wipes in the United States and Canada giving millions of parents access to its instant dryness technology that allows parents to buy less, use less, and trash less, without sacrificing functionality.

Atlanta-based Regal Lager, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of carefully selected high quality baby and children's products in the United States and Canada. The company has been in business for 32 years, working with manufacturers all over the world. For more specific information about Terra, as well as information about Regal Lager's other brands, including Dékor Diaper Pails, Qdos Safety, Matchstick Monkey and Lascal BuggyBoards, please visit http://www.regallager.com .

Media Contact:

Samantha Breen

Opportunity PR (for Terra)

[email protected]

949.290.2834

SOURCE Regal Lager