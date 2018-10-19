Regal Medical Group And Lakeside Community Healthcare Host Series Of Patient Appreciation Events Alongside Exclusive Providers

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Medical Group and Lakeside Community Healthcare are working to enhance patient-doctor communication by offering members the chance to meet with their physicians outside of the office at a series of patient appreciation events. The events, which began in August and continue throughout October, are held at local restaurants near providers' offices to give members the opportunity to interact with the physicians and their staff in a non-clinical environment while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

The doctors featured at the patient appreciation events represent a number of exclusively contracted providers who have strategically partnered with Regal and Lakeside because of the medical groups' reputation of patient-centric care. The appreciation events are not only a way for Regal and Lakeside to say "thank you" to members, but to their physicians as well for their hard work and dedication to quality care.

Patients are invited to bring a friend to the festivities, ask health-related questions, and participate in a free raffle. Members can also speak with a licensed benefits specialist who will answer questions about health coverage and schedule free benefits reviews for those that want to evaluate their options during Open Enrollment Period.

About Regal Medical Group and Lakeside Community Healthcare

Regal Medical Group & Lakeside Community Healthcare are affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network for more than 550,000 Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable healthcare. For more information, please visit www.regalmed.com or www.lakesidemed.com

SOURCE Regal Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.regalmed.com

