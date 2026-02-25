REGAL MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW REGAL WELLNESS CENTER IN BEAUMONT

Expanding access to comprehensive senior wellness services across the Inland Empire

BEAUMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Medical Group is pleased to announce the opening of a new Regal Wellness Center in Beaumont, California, expanding its growing network of dedicated wellness centers across the Inland Empire. This marks Regal Medical Group's tenth Wellness Center, joining existing centers in Temecula, Menifee, North Hollywood, Mission Hills, Glendale, West Hills, Thousand Oaks, Covina, and West Covina, reflecting the organization's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, coordinated care for Medicare Advantage members.

The Regal Wellness Center provides Medicare Annual Wellness Visits (AWVs) at no cost to members. Staffed by trained healthcare professionals focused on senior wellness, the center offers a comprehensive, efficient, and patient-centered experience that supports preventive care and long-term health outcomes.

During an annual wellness visit, patients can expect a thorough review of blood tests and medications, memory, depression, and fall risk assessments, EKG and circulation testing, select vaccinations such as flu shots when appropriate, and referrals for additional tests or wellness programs. Results are shared directly with the patient's primary care physician to ensure continuity of care and timely follow-up.

Located at 835 N. Highland Springs Ave., Suite 304, Beaumont, CA 92223, the Beaumont Regal Wellness Center is fully operational as of January 2026. Patients are encouraged to schedule their annual wellness exam by calling (951) 491-7119.

"Wellness Centers were developed as an extension of our providers' practices," said Jasmine Frank, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at Regal Medical Group. "They reduce administrative burden, improve accuracy in HCC documentation and RAF performance, and enhance the overall patient experience—while maintaining strong coordination with physicians and health plan partners."

The Beaumont location builds on the proven success of Regal Medical Group's Wellness Centers in Temecula and Menifee and supports the organization's broader mission to improve quality outcomes, strengthen health plan performance, and promote proactive, preventive care for seniors throughout the region.

About Regal Medical Group

Regal Medical Group is an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which has served Southern California communities for more than 30 years and supports the care of over 600,000+ members. As one of the largest doctor-owned medical groups in Southern California, Regal Medical Group is dedicated to delivering coordinated, patient-centered healthcare through innovative programs and services. For more information, visit RegalMed.com or call (818) 654-3400.

