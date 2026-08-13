Regal Partners with Five9, Bringing AI Voice Automation to Enterprise Contact Centers

The integration will accelerate the automation of AI agents with seamless data syncing and governance for Regal and Five9 enterprise users

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal, the enterprise voice AI agent platform for CX, today announces an integration with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider, making Regal's autonomous AI voice agents available to Five9 customers through the Five9 AI Agent Connect program. The integration allows enterprises to seamlessly connect Five9 and Regal, enabling automated call follow-ups, personalized outreach based on call outcomes, and synchronized real-time call data across platforms.

Regal Partners with Five9

Regal's expertise in AI voice for regulated industries and beyond, combined with Five9's API and cloud platform, will benefit customer contact centers' engagements, improve agent productivity, and reduce manual operational work while maintaining enterprise-grade security protocols to ensure compliance. Regal resolves 99.5% of conversations without human intervention.

"The future of customer service isn't simply improving the call experience with AI, it's creating intelligent systems where AI and human agents work together seamlessly," said Alex Levin, CEO and Co-Founder of Regal. "By partnering with Five9, we're making it easy for enterprise contact centers, especially those in highly regulated industries, to deploy secure AI voice agents that automate repetitive work, personalize every interaction, and integrate into existing workflows."

Through the integration, organizations can automatically trigger SMS messages or AI-powered outbound calls based on Five9 call events, ensuring every customer interaction is followed by the appropriate next step. Customer and call data, including agent information, campaign details, call duration, and call outcomes, is synchronized into Regal in real time, giving both human agents and AI the context needed to deliver more personalized conversations. Regal can also identify high-intent prospects through its customer journey orchestration capabilities and automatically send qualified contacts into Five9 outbound campaigns, helping sales and service teams reach the right customers at the right time.

"Integrating Regal with Five9 was seamless; it fit right into our existing tech stack without disrupting how our team operates today. Our AI and human agents now work as a team, with every call automatically flowing back to Five9 and the relevant context carried forward. It's the kind of clean, secure integration we need as we scale AI voice into more of our operations," said Kevin Griffith, VP of Sales & Technology & Intelligent Platforms at Mutual of Omaha.

As enterprises adopt AI to modernize customer service, organizations are seeking thoughtful automation that drives measurable outcomes for enterprises while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and customer trust. Regal's partnership with Five9 empowers enterprises with attentive, data-driven paths to deploy customer-ready AI voice agents that integrate directly into existing contact center operations and strategies.

About Regal

Regal is an enterprise voice AI agent platform for CX, serving more than 200 enterprises. Regal helps businesses build, deploy, and manage autonomous AI agents across sales, support, and operations teams. Regal approaches voice AI for CX differently than anyone else. The company uses customer signals and data from 500M+ calls, serves complex use cases including highly regulated industries, and ensures AI Agents are continually improving personalization and intelligence with every call.

About Five9

Five9 is the proven, open cloud platform for customer experience. Cloud-native since 2001 and built by voice experts for the agentic era, Five9 powers contact centers for more than 3,500 enterprises across 140+ countries, including leading health systems, financial institutions, and organizations across every major industry. The Five9 platform, powered by Genius AI, serves every channel and workflow, together with the governance, control, and ecosystem flexibility that even the most regulated enterprises demand. Practical AI that learns from every interaction, driving real outcomes for customers and the businesses that serve them. Smarter CX with every interaction. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Contacts

Regal Media Contact:

[email protected]

Five9 Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Righetti

SVP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Regal