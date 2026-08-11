Regal Unveils Agenda for Regal Rise 2026, Bringing Together the Leaders Defining the Future of AI-Powered CX

Executives from OpenAI, Cursor, TaskUs, Mutual of Omaha, American Standard, eHealth, Emergence Capital, and more join Regal's flagship event exploring how enterprises are using voice AI to transform customer experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal, the enterprise voice AI agent platform for CX, today released the agenda and speaker lineup for Regal Rise, the company's annual flagship event, bringing together leaders shaping the future of AI-powered customer experience. The event takes place on September 17, 2026, in New York City, and can also be joined virtually.

Regal Rise will explore how enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to build real, production-grade AI agent strategies that hold up at scale and are already reshaping how businesses talk to their customers. Highlights from the agenda include:

A keynote address from Regal Co-Founder & CEO Alex Levin on the boardroom strategy for using AI to build a competitive edge

on the boardroom strategy for using AI to build a competitive edge A panel on emerging trends in voice AI featuring leaders from OpenAI, LiveKit, and more

Fireside chat with TaskUs COO Jarrod Johnson on what the contact center and BPO will look like in 2030

COO Jarrod Johnson on what the contact center and BPO will look like in 2030 Regal Co-Founder & CTO Rebecca Greene and Cursor Field CTO David Pan sit down for a discussion on "the CX Engineer" and what an AI-native CX org looks like

and Field CTO David Pan sit down for a discussion on "the CX Engineer" and what an AI-native CX org looks like Sessions with executives from Mutual of Omaha , LIXIL, Pumpkin, and eHealth breaking down real use cases of how voice AI is being used in regulated environments including insurance and lending

, and breaking down real use cases of how voice AI is being used in regulated environments including insurance and lending Jake Saper, Partner at Emergence Capital, the firm behind Salesforce, Zoom, and Regal, shares his take on what's next for AI in CX

The day will wrap with a hands-on workshop where attendees roll up their sleeves and learn how to design a high-performing AI agent themselves.

"Regal Rise brings together the people shaping where customer experience is headed next," said Alex Levin, Co-Founder & CEO of Regal. "The leaders joining us are putting voice AI in front of customers in some of the most regulated industries out there. This is a place to talk openly about what's working and what enterprises are still figuring out."

Regal will also use the event to unveil several new product integrations and platform capabilities, giving attendees a first look at what's next for the company's voice AI roadmap.

Regal Rise is free to attend and open to all, in person or virtually. Click here to reserve your seat.

About Regal

Regal is an enterprise voice AI agent platform for CX, serving more than 200 enterprises. Regal helps businesses build, deploy, and manage autonomous AI agents across sales, support, and operations teams. Regal approaches voice AI for CX differently than anyone else. The company uses customer signals and data from 500M+ calls, serves complex use cases including highly regulated industries, and ensures AI Agents are continually improving personalization and intelligence with every call.

For more information, please visit https://regal.ai.

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SOURCE Regal