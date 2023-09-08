REGAL REXNORD ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CORPORATE ADDRESS

BELOIT, Wis., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation ("Regal Rexnord") today announced its decision, effective immediately, to change its corporate address from 200 State Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 to:

111 West Michigan Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The new corporate location, one of the Company's largest offices, is already the headquarters for its Industrial Powertrain Solutions business segment. Its Power Efficiency Solutions business segment headquarters are located just north of Milwaukee, in Grafton, WI, and the Milwaukee area is home to several other Regal Rexnord facilities.

Regal Rexnord, formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation, was headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin for over 30 years and currently has two facilities within the Beloit-Stateline area.

CEO Louis Pinkham commented on the news, noting, "We are pleased to make this change, recognizing our increased presence in Southeastern Wisconsin. We honor our roots and appreciate the wonderful relationship we continue to maintain with the Beloit-Stateline area."

The Company confirmed that none of the Regal Rexnord associates making up various functional and business teams in Beloit and South Beloit are being displaced as a result of this address change.

Mr. Pinkham added, "While we anticipate some of our leaders spending more time in Milwaukee, we are a decentralized organization, and we continue to collaborate effectively among all our RRX sites, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. Changing our headquarters address does not change that approach to collaboration."

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

