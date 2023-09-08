REGAL REXNORD ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CORPORATE ADDRESS

News provided by

Regal Rexnord Corporation

08 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

BELOIT, Wis., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation ("Regal Rexnord") today announced its decision, effective immediately, to change its corporate address from 200 State Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 to:

111 West Michigan Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The new corporate location, one of the Company's largest offices, is already the headquarters for its Industrial Powertrain Solutions business segment. Its Power Efficiency Solutions business segment headquarters are located just north of Milwaukee, in Grafton, WI, and the Milwaukee area is home to several other Regal Rexnord facilities.

Regal Rexnord, formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation, was headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin for over 30 years and currently has two facilities within the Beloit-Stateline area.

CEO Louis Pinkham commented on the news, noting, "We are pleased to make this change, recognizing our increased presence in Southeastern Wisconsin. We honor our roots and appreciate the wonderful relationship we continue to maintain with the Beloit-Stateline area."

The Company confirmed that none of the Regal Rexnord associates making up various functional and business teams in Beloit and South Beloit are being displaced as a result of this address change.

Mr. Pinkham added, "While we anticipate some of our leaders spending more time in Milwaukee, we are a decentralized organization, and we continue to collaborate effectively among all our RRX sites, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. Changing our headquarters address does not change that approach to collaboration."

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation

Also from this source

NEWLY TRANSFORMED REGAL REXNORD REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS; THREE MONTHS IN, ALTRA INTEGRATION & SYNERGY REALIZATION GOING VERY WELL

Regal Rexnord Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $.35 Per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.