REGAL REXNORD ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING CONFERENCES

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that management will be participating in fireside chat discussions and hosting investor meetings at the following conferences:

  • Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference, February 18, Miami
  • Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference, February 19, Miami

To listen to the live audio or a replay of the discussions, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investor website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord's 30,000 associates around the world help create a better tomorrow by providing sustainable solutions that power, transmit and control motion. The Company's electric motors and air moving subsystems provide the power to create motion. A portfolio of highly engineered power transmission components and subsystems efficiently transmits motion to power industrial applications. The Company's automation offering, comprised of controllers, drives, precision motors, and actuators, controls motion in applications ranging from factory automation to precision tools used in surgical applications.

The Company's end markets benefit from meaningful secular demand tailwinds, and include discrete automation, food & beverage, aerospace, medical, data center, energy, residential and commercial buildings, general industrial, and metals and mining.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of three operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, and Power Efficiency Solutions. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, including a copy of our Sustainability Report, visit RegalRexnord.com.

