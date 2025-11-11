Regal Rexnord To Present At The Baird Global Industrial Conference

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) today announced that Company leadership will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference. The presentation will occur at 12:00–12:30 PM CT on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations section of the Regal Rexnord investor website, accessible at RegalRexnord.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord's 30,000 associates around the world help create a better tomorrow by providing sustainable solutions that power, transmit and control motion. The Company's electric motors and air moving subsystems provide the power to create motion. A portfolio of highly engineered power transmission components and subsystems efficiently transmits motion to power industrial applications. The Company's automation offering, comprised of controllers, drives, precision motors, and actuators, controls motion in applications ranging from factory automation to precision tools used in surgical applications.

The Company's end markets benefit from meaningful secular demand tailwinds, and include discrete automation, food & beverage, aerospace, medical, data center, energy, residential and commercial buildings, general industrial, and metals and mining.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of three operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, and Power Efficiency Solutions. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, including a copy of our Sustainability Report, visit RegalRexnord.com.

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation